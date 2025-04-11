Gov Zulum meets security chiefs over renewed Boko Haram onslaught

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State meets security chiefs in Abuja over renewed Boko Haram onslaught.

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum held a crucial engagement with Nigeria’s top military leadership in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting, which was held separately behind closed doors with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, was to deploy a renewed push for coordinated action against the insurgents.

Sources from the meeting revealed that the discussions centred on strengthening military operations in the Northeast, improving intelligence sharing, and addressing the recent surge in attacks by the terror group.

Governor Zulum had on Tuesday, during an expanded security meeting held in Maiduguri, lamented the recent surge in attacks by the terrorists on civilian and military facilities, calling for decisive action to avert the situation from getting out of control.

Zulum was accompanied by the senators representing Borno South, @Mohammed Ali Ndume, Borno North, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

Others in the governor’s entourage include Mukhtar Betara Aliyu and Engr Bukar Talba, members of the House of Representatives, and Professor Usman Tar, Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security.

Vanguard News