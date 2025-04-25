Gov Yusuf signs laws establishing 4 new agencies in Kano

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has signed into law four landmark bills that establish new agencies designed to strengthen institutional frameworks and accelerate sustainable development across the state.

In a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, Governor Yusuf described the signing as a significant step toward realising his administration’s vision of a modern, inclusive, and economically vibrant Kano.

He emphasised that the new agencies will play a crucial role in job creation, investment attraction, and the efficient implementation of government initiatives.

He also issued a strong warning that violations of the provisions of these laws will be met with strict penalties, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring compliance.

“The newly signed laws provide for the establishment of the following agencies, Kano State Social Protection Agency (KASPA), Kano State Signage and

Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), Kano State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA) and Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA).

“These laws, which are now part of the Kano State legal framework, are expected to stimulate innovation, support small businesses, regulate signage and advertising, and enhance public protection and service delivery.

“Our mission is to lay a solid foundation for a greater Kano. These laws go beyond policy — they are key instruments of transformation that will help drive our development agenda,” the Governor stated.

The establishment of these agencies reflects Governor Yusuf’s continued efforts to reform public institutions, improve governance, and position Kano as a leading center for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.