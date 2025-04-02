Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, Emir Sanusi attend funeral prayers for Galadiman Kano

Prominent Nigerians, including Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, attended the funeral prayers for the late Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sunusi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunusi, a revered figure in Kano, passed away at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness.

The Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen, led the funeral prayers at the Emir’s Palace on Wednesday. Among the attendees were the NNPP Presidential candidates, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Abbas, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

Other notable personalities present at the burial held at Gandun Albasa graveyard, included Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibri, and Nasiru Aliko Koki, who represented APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The late Sunusi was a prominent figure in the Emirate, having served as Wamban Kano and a senior counsellor under the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

He is survived by his wives and 35 children. (NAN)