Gov Peter Mbah is genuinely transforming Enugu State – Nwafor

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coordinator of Concerned Professionals for Good Governance, a good leadership advocacy group, Okechukwu Nwafor, has hailed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for what he described as genuine and quiet transformation of the state.

Nwafor made the remarks in a statement following the 14th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series on Good Governance, themed “The Imperative of Good Governance: Nigeria in a Global Comparative Perspective,” organized by the Board of Youth Affairs International Foundation.

Describing the event as one of immense didactic value, Nwafor praised the calibre of participants, including former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who was the guest of honour. Other notable attendees included former Military Governor of Old Imo State and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Ike Nwachukwu, who chaired the event, and Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who served as the guest speaker.

At the event, Chief Anyaoku described Governor Mbah as “an epitome of good governance” and commended him for quietly but effectively transforming Enugu State.

“Governor Peter Mbah is a truly performing governor,” Anyaoku stated. “I was shown completed and ongoing projects, such as the International Conference Centre, the fleet of CNG buses at Okpara Square, the Smart Green Schools intended for every electoral ward, and the state-of-the-art Holy Ghost Bus Terminal. These projects mark a departure from Enugu’s past image as merely a civil service state. The governor is building an industrial, educational, and agricultural innovation hub.”

Chief Anyaoku also noted the low-key approach to publicity by the Mbah administration. “Unlike in many states, where two or three projects attract massive media coverage, Enugu’s transformation is taking place quietly. Governor Mbah is not just a performing leader; he is a quiet and effective one,” he said.

In further affirmation of the state’s progress, Nwafor highlighted that Enugu would soon host the National Convention of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), showcasing the state’s peace, security, and infrastructure development under Governor Mbah’s leadership.

Reiterating the mission of the Concerned Professionals for Good Governance, Nwafor said, “Our group is committed to privately appraising leadership across Nigeria. We celebrate performers and openly criticize underperformers. In this regard, we echo the words of 92-year-old elder statesman Chief Emeka Anyaoku—that Governor Peter Mbah is genuinely and quietly transforming Enugu State. That is the unassailable truth.”