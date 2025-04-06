Gov Okpebholo promises to champion infrastructural revolution in homeland

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the weekend, promised to champion infrastructural revolution in Edo Central Senatorial District where he comes.

Governor Okpebholo spoke at a special reception held for him at Ewatto, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State following his victory at the election petition tribunal last week.

The grand reception held in his honour was organised by Dr. Lemon Ikpea, a philanthropist and a worthy son of Esan land.

At the reception, Governor Okpebholo thanked Edo people for their support, and prayers, and counted him worthy to lead the State. He assured the people that Edo would progress and develop under his watch.

According to him, “The people of Edo State will not regret voting me as their Governor. I am happy today that l am in a winning party. A party that was rejected by all and now has become the party that everybody wants to join. APC has come to stay as the government at the centre is APC.

“Very soon, there will be a lot of defections in the APC. People will move and cross the carpet from PDP, LP and other opposition parties into the APC and that will be the beginning of South-South keying into the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today, I am happy and proud to say that I am a son to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am also proud to say I carry uncommon grace and uncommon transformation which I am already using to transform and develop Edo State.

“Words that come out of my mouth are prophetic and I am using these words to develop Edo State. My administration is working to ensure motorable roads and reduce travelling time for our people.

“Our development is also covering other neighbouring States because South-South must speak with one voice as we approach 2027,” he said.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to appreciate our royal fathers for their support and prayers. I also appreciate the Edo people for finding me worthy to cast their votes for me in the September 21st governorship election in Edo State.

“It is not easy to run two elections in a year and win the two offices. I give God the glory. I am not the talking type and have never been interested in politics, but really want to develop Edo State.

“In 2021, we looked for an Esan man who would contest for Senate and we did not find anyone who wanted to contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as everyone wanted to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The drive to contest came in 2022 when some people came to appeal to me to contest for the Senate and our discussion became an eye opener which led me into contesting for the Senate seat.

“I lost a beloved sister due to bad water which she consumed, and I vowed to ensure good water is available across the State.

“I am really going to ensure good water runs in Edo State. Our development will not just be roads, schools, healthcare, providing the people with good drinking water across the State.”

The Governor also inspected Chief Lee Ikpea’s Medical Center, Idumuiyase, Ewatto, where he was taken round the facility of the hospital, which is yet to be completed by the donor, Dr. Lemon Ikpea.