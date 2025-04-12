Gov Mutfwang visits attacked communities, vows to end killings in Plateau

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on Saturday visited the various communities that were recently attacked by gunmen in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor, who commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones, promised to ensure safety of lives and property.

Mutfwang, who described the attacks as a deliberate move to keep the people in perpetual poverty, called on the people to be united and vigilant.

“I have come to see things for myself so as to know the next line of action; it will enable me to report back to the president so as to prevent the repeat of this ugly incident.

“It’s God that put all of you here; no one can drive you away. All that’s happening is to frighten you to abandon your land.

“These happenings are to prevent all of you from farming; it is not just killing people but to ensure that we remain poor. But we will resist it,” he said.

The governor also promised to improve the condition of basic amenities such as road networks, electricity, portable water, and mobile services, among others, in the communities.

Mutfwang called on the youths of the area to shun all criminal acts and unite to defend their communities from further attacks.

The governor commended the people for their resilience, particularly for not abandoning their homes, and promised to support them in rebuilding their damaged houses.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his genuine concern towards the safety of the people of the state.

“We are grateful to the president for his concern for our people; the president has no intention to colonise our people but to unite them.

“He has demonstrated his genuine love for Plateau in this trying time, and he is doing everything to end this circle of attacks,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Raymond Alo, the District Head of Manguna, thanked the governor for visiting the affected communities in person.

He also thanked the governor for providing foodstuffs and other items for those that were displaced during the attacks.

He, however, called on the state government to provide building materials to enable those whose homes were destroyed to rebuild them in no distant time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities in the Manguna District of the locality.

More than 40 persons were killed, 383 houses were destroyed, and 1,000 persons were displaced following the attack. (NAN)