Gov Mbah doing well in Enugu — APC

By Dennis Agbo

Contrary to the condemnation passed down on the Enugu State government, last weekend, members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu North senatorial district have given commendation to the developmental strides of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The APC members made the commendation during the Enugu North stakeholders’ meeting at Ogbete, Tuesday.

Present in the meeting included APC Board of Trustees member, General JOJ Okolagu (retd); former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh; Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Solo, among other executive members of the party in the state, zonal and national levels.

The opposition party in the state maintained that Mbah’s administration has done well in Enugu State in the past two years and that Enugu North senatorial district (Nsukka zone) has been the greatest beneficiary with higher numbers of political wards in the state with which Mbah distributed amenities such as the Smart schools and the Primary Health Centres.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the APC BOT member, General Okolagu stated that they were the original founding members of the APC in the state, regretting that the party became infiltrated by visitors who have been reckless with the administration of the party in the state.

“We elected officers of the party but along the line, people who came into the party started suspending officers of the party and I won’t be surprised if they wake up to say that I’ve been expelled from the party, even as a BOT member,” he said.

Stressing the resolutions of the meeting, the former Speaker of the state Assembly, Eugene Odo, stated that the meeting centred on the perennial crisis in the APC in Enugu State since Ugochukwu Agballa became chairman, noting that Agballa has been committing illegalities with his numerous suspension of stakeholders of the party in the state.

Odo blamed Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State of directly being responsible for the crises in the Enugu State chapter of the APC and asked the Imo state governor to leave Enugu state alone and concentrate in his state, Imo.

“We condemn the lopsided appointments made by the federal government. The humility of Nsukka people should not be taken for granted and we ask President Bola Tinubu to treat Nsukka people fairly in his next appointments.

“The politics is over and we are not in governance. We commend the strides of Enugu State government, particularly in Enugu North Senatorial zone and we ask the Governor not to retreat. We have seen good governance in Governor Mbah, particularly for Enugu North Senatorial zone which is the largest beneficiaries of the smart schools and the health centers,” Odo commended.