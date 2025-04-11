Gov. Kefas appeals to FG for more resources

Gov Kefas Agbu

… As Tinubu Approves N200B Funding for HIV/AIDS, TB, Others

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has appealed to the Federal Government to allocate more resources to the state for the execution of life-changing projects that will benefit its residents.

This appeal came as the Federal Government announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N200 billion to fund nationwide interventions targeting HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Governor Kefas made the appeal on Friday during the flag-off of the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign on HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, and Hepatitis, held in Jalingo, the state capital.

He stated that his administration has remained prudent and transparent in the utilization of federal funds and is ready to justify the impact of all interventions received.

According to him, “Please inform Mr. President that all federal funds and interventions received in Taraba State are being properly and transparently utilized for the benefit of our citizens, and we can fully justify their impact.

“I therefore respectfully request that more resources be extended to Taraba, as we are prepared, committed, and accountable in translating every intervention into real progress.”

Kefas also appreciated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her compassion toward women and children, noting that her efforts are contributing to building a healthier society.

Earlier, the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, disclosed that President Tinubu had approved N200 billion for sustained care and treatment of individuals affected by HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria.

He said, “For many years, our partners funded most of the HIV response in Nigeria and globally, for which we are deeply grateful.

“However, under Mr. President’s direction, we are now working toward self-sufficiency and ending our dependency on external aid.

“I can confirm that I have received the President’s approval for N200 billion to procure test kits for HIV, TB, and Malaria.

“This is to assure the 1.9 million Nigerians living with HIV that this government will take full responsibility and, within our limited resources, ensure they continue to receive their Anti-Retroviral medications.”

In her remarks, the First Lady emphasized that the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign is aimed at all Nigerians, particularly children and youth.

She stressed that the campaign is a response to rising complacency in the fight against HIV in Africa and assured that her office, alongside the offices of state governors’ wives, would continue to intensify advocacy on HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, and Hepatitis.