Gov Alia appoints Tuface as Special Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has appointed renowned music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, as his Special Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by Tuface and his wife, Natasha, to the Benue State Government House in Makurdi.

Welcoming the couple and their delegation, Governor Alia praised Tuface for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and his positive representation of Benue State.

“Let me thank you sincerely for supporting my administration and for helping project it as we look ahead to the future,” the Governor said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that when people hear the name Tuface, they start dancing—even before the music plays.”

Governor Alia continued, “On behalf of the Benue State Government and the good people of our state, we are happy to entrust you with even greater responsibility. You have the capacity to do more, and we believe your wisdom and influence will help improve lives across our communities.”

“I am pleased to officially announce your appointment as Technical Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment and Community Outreach,” he concluded.