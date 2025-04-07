Gospel singer Steve Crown to wed April 26

Gospel singer Steve Crown has once again announced his engagement to Ruth Thomas, revealing that their wedding will take place on April 26, 2025.

Sharing a heartfelt video of the proposal on Instagram over the weekend, the singer expressed his joy and gratitude for this new chapter in his life.

He captioned the post: “Approved by God. We are now forever. #CrowningRuth2025. 26th APRIL 2025.”

Prominent gospel figures such as Judikay, Eben, Yadah, Okopi Peterson, Joe Praize, and Ada Ehi have extended their well-wishes, offering prayers and expressing their excitement for the couple’s future together.

Okopi wrote lightheartedly: “Achalugo we don dey marry you.”

Moses Bliss wrote, “Congratulations! The Lord has gone ahead!”

Steve Crown’s hit songs include ‘You Are Yahweh,’ ‘You Are Great,’ ‘All The Glory’ and ‘Mighty God’ among others.