Gospel musician, Big Bolaji, dies at 50

The family of Bolaji Olarewaju, widely known in gospel music circles as Big Bolaji, has confirmed his death following a brief illness.

In a statement, the family said that Bolaji died on Saturday. He was described as a beloved father, husband, brother, ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and a towering figure in the gospel music community.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji Olarewaju, affectionately known as “Big B,” a cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church community, an ordained Pastor in the RCCG and a giant in the music industry and our community,” the statement read. “Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, after a brief illness.”

The family expressed the deep sense of loss his departure brings, noting the impact of his music, ministry and generous spirit on countless lives.

“Bolaji’s life was a testament to his passion for music, his unwavering faith, and his dedication to uplifting those around him. His legacy is not only in the melodies he created but in the lives he touched and the unquantifiable joy he spread,” the statement said.

The family added that they are comforted by the belief that his absence from this world is his presence with the Lord.

“As we navigate through this time of loss, we kindly request privacy to mourn as a family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers,” the statement noted.

Details about funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

The musician’s annual concert tagged “Turn It Up With Big Bolaji” in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was a delight for many.

He was a certified estate surveyor who hailed from Osun State but grew up in Ibadan.