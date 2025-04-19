Good Friday killings: 56 corpses recovered from two Benue LGs – Gov Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 56 corpses have been recovered from communities in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue following coordinated attacks on the communities by suspected armed herdsmen on Thursday and Good Friday.

The communities were attacked by suspected armed herdsmen who days before the attack were sighted by the locals in some of the communities, armed with AK-47 rifles and moving around with cattle unrestrained.

The 56 corpses were recovered in Ugondo, Logo LGA and in Tyuluv as well as Gbagir in Ukum LGA.

This was made known Saturday by Governor Hyacinth Alia when he led heads of security agencies in the state on a fact-finding visit to the two LGAs.

Addressing the people at Ugba Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp where the fleeing locals were taking refuge, Governor Alia urged the Federal Government to give his administration all support “to end the senseless killings and displacement of innocent citizens of Benue state.”

The governor sympathised with the families that lost their loved ones in the attacks. He also promised to offset the medical bills of survivors and the burial bill of te dead.

The lawmaker representing Logo/Ukum/Katsina-Ala Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Solomon Wombo, who was on the entourage of the governor said: “We have confirmed 56 dead bodies that the Governor spoke about and it is worrisome.

“From the stories we have heard, we were told about the sophistication of the bandits that came and that is what disturbs us a lot. If the bandits are such heavily armed, it becomes a problem for non state actors to have control of that kind of sophistication. So it is something that worries us.

“I presented a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives on this particular issue and I requested for the citing of military bases where it has happened now and in Shitile in Katsina-Ala LGA, unfortunately the processes are slow and we have not been able to achieve that.

“Right now we need an intervention from the Federal Government in terms of sending in security that are more determined to solve the situation.

“My constituency has 35 Council Wards and about 18 is controlled by bandit and we are the ones that produce food for Benue people and you know the effect of that. So we enjoin the Federal Government to give Benue more attention than what we have now.”

The Chairman of Logo LGA, Mr. Clement Ungwachikar and Mue Ter Ugondo, Chief Peter Iorhuna lauded Governor Alia for his swift response and prompt visit to identify with the people.

Meanwhile, residents of the affected communities have all deserted their homes while security operatives have been deployed to the troubled communities in the two LGAs.