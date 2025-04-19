Good Friday herders’ attacks: Death toll now 20 – Benue gov

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The death toll in the Good Friday attack on communities in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen has risen to 20.

Armed herders invaded communities in the two LGAs on Thursday and Friday, killing several persons, including a family of eight and leaving many others with severe injuries, while some are still missing.

The Benue State Police Command reported the recovery of 17 corpses from the two LGAs as of Friday afternoon while the search for survivors in the bushes was still ongoing. And more corpses were recovered moments later in the course of the search.

This was made known by Governor Hyacinth Alia while addressing the people of the state on the development. He disclosed that 20 deaths had been recorded in the two affected LGAs.

Hear him: “It is with a heavy heart that I address the people of Benue State regarding the recent coordinated attacks by suspected herdsmen on our beloved communities in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas.

“As of this moment, we have confirmed the tragic loss of 20 precious lives in the Sankera axis. Five corpses were initially recovered in Gbagir and taken to the mortuary. Two more were later found by residents searching for their loved ones.

“One family, devastated by their loss, insisted on an immediate burial of their relative in Gbagir, and our security forces stood by them, ensuring their safety as they laid their relative to rest.

“Simultaneously, in Logo, the police recovered 12 more bodies, bringing the total number of lives lost to 20. These are not just numbers; these are fathers, mothers, children, brothers, and sisters whose lives were cut short by senseless violence.

“I have spoken directly with our security operatives and I want to assure you, we are not backing down. We remain committed to protecting every Benue life and will continue to work relentlessly to restore peace and order to our communities.

“To our people, I appeal once again, speak up. Share information with our security agencies. Help us fish out the perpetrators of these evil acts. Our strength lies in our unity.

“Benue will not bow to fear. We will rise, rebuild, and remain unshaken.”