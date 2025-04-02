Ghana to investigate Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju’s death

Olanrewaju

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced plans to establish an investigative committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju.

The boxer collapsed in the third round of his bout against Ghanaian opponent Jon Mbanugu during Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on March 29. He was immediately transported to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, Remi Aboderin, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), accused the Ghana Boxing Authority of negligence, alleging that the fight was staged without adhering to standard boxing protocols.

Speaking during an interview with Sporty FM , a Ghanaian radio station, on Tuesday, Adams emphasised the government’s commitment to uncovering the facts.

Adams assured the public that the investigation would be thorough and transparent.

“It is only through an investigation that we can determine if all the protocols that need to be sanctioned for a fight were followed and if all the ringside protocols were also followed — if paramedics were available,” Adams said.

“We have only begun the process; we need to institute a committee to look into what happened. I have assured all that nothing will be covered; we will ask all the questions that must be asked.”

He also called for full cooperation from both the Nigerian and Ghanaian boxing authorities once the investigative panel is officially formed.

Olanrewaju, a former West African and national light-heavyweight champion, had a professional record of 24 fights, with 13 wins, eight losses and three draws.