German envoy urges Nigerian women to demand greater political representation

By Nnasom David

Her Excellency Annet Günther, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, has called on Nigerian women to persistently demand their rightful place in governance at all levels, from local councils to the federal parliament.

Speaking on the sidelines of a high-level stakeholders’ engagement on the Special Seats Bill in Abuja, funded by the German government, she stressed that women, who make up half of Nigeria’s population, must be adequately represented in decision-making processes.

“Women are 50% of the population, and you have the right to be there. It’s not a special favour,” Ambassador Günther told journalists.

“Women can contribute, must contribute. They have the same talent, the same ideas as men. So don’t stop fighting for your rights to be represented everywhere.”

The event focused on the Special Seats Bill, a proposed legislation aimed at reserving parliamentary seats for women to boost their representation in Nigeria’s National and State Assemblies.

Günther described the bill as a necessary temporary measure to address the gender imbalance in Nigerian politics.

“Only women can bring the perspective of women and girls into lawmaking and governance,” she said, adding that such measures could be phased out once gender parity is achieved.

The push for the bill comes as Nigeria lags behind countries like Rwanda, Senegal, and Kenya, which have successfully implemented similar quotas, leading to improved governance and human development indicators.

Dr Ibrahim Banaru Ibrahim, a board member of Stand to End Rape (STER), highlighted the bill’s potential to transform Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Countries with reserved seats for women have thrived,” he said, noting that the bill, despite past setbacks, is currently under consideration in the House of Representatives with growing support from stakeholders.

Abubakar said the proposed legislation would create at least one additional senatorial seat per state for women, alongside reserved seats in the House of Representatives and State Assemblies, ensuring a minimum of 30% female representation.

“This quota, subject to review after 16 years, aims to address Nigeria’s current 3.6% female representation in parliament, one of the lowest in Africa.

Hon. Jeremiah Umaru, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, pledged his support, citing the success of women in leadership roles in Nigeria and abroad, such as Uganda, where a woman serves as Speaker of Parliament.

“The time is now,” Umaru declared, urging advocates to raise awareness among parliamentarians to secure broader backing for the bill.

“Women in leadership have done so well—90% of them. Imagine the impact, the ideas, the knowledge they bring.”