George Turnah: A Strategic Statesman Shaping Democratic Governance in Nigeria

In the evolving political landscape of Nigeria, few figures command the level of respect, trust, and admiration that Barr. Alabh George Turnah, MON, has earned through years of unwavering service, strategic foresight, and principled leadership. Recently appointed as Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State and serving concurrently as the Secretary of the PDP South-South Zone, Barr. Turnah’s elevation is a compelling testament to his exceptional political acumen, unmatched administrative prowess, and unshakable dedication to democratic ideals.

A seasoned legal practitioner and astute political tactician, Barr. Turnah has leveraged his legal expertise to influence and shape policy with profound impact. His interpretation and application of constitutional and party frameworks have played a vital role in sustaining the internal stability and ideological coherence of the PDP at both state and regional levels. His tenure as Legal Adviser, then Acting Secretary of the South-South PDP, a region pivotal to Nigeria’s democratic stability, has been marked by firm, principled leadership, even in times of intra-party disputes, where his decisions have consistently upheld the rule of law and party discipline.

Turnah’s leadership trajectory has not been without its share of trials, yet it is precisely these challenges that have revealed the depth of his character. When confronted with illegal internal suspensions and politically motivated opposition, his measured, dignified response and eventual vindication reaffirmed his status as a leader of integrity and resolve. His ability to rise above partisanship and work for the collective good of his party is a rare quality in contemporary Nigerian politics, and one that continues to strengthen his influence across regional and national platforms.

More than just a political figure, George Turnah is a committed grassroots mobilizer and an advocate for youth inclusion in governance. Through his role as the leader of The New Associates, a sociopolitical movement in Bayelsa State, to garner support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Turnah is mentoring young leaders, promoting civic engagement, and championing policies that address the socioeconomic aspirations of marginalized communities. His approach to leadership is inclusive, people-centered, and fundamentally transformational.

Beyond politics, Barr. Turnah has distinguished himself as a visionary entrepreneur. As the President/CEO of the Celtic Pride Group of Companies, he has successfully bridged business with social impact, launching initiatives such as the Celtic Pride Institute of Agricultural Studies, an institution that announced his commitment to education, economic empowerment, and sustainable development.

His conferment as a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by the Nigerian government reflects not just national appreciation for his services, but a recognition of his far-reaching contributions to governance, youth empowerment, and democratic development. It is a recognition bestowed on individuals whose work transcends personal ambition and speaks to a higher calling of national transformation.

As Acting Chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa State and Secretary of the South-South Zone, two key roles at the intersection of regional politics and national influence, Barr. Turnah embodies the kind of leadership Africa urgently needs: principled, inclusive, resilient, and visionary. His leadership style combines strategic foresight with a genuine commitment to accountability and public service. In an era where politics often seems driven by self-interest, Turnah’s model of value-driven leadership stands out as a beacon for emerging democracies across the continent.

Barr. Alabh George Turnah, MON, is not merely a political leader, he is a builder of institutions, a nurturer of young leaders, and a statesman whose influence continues to shape the trajectory of democratic governance in Nigeria and beyond. His recent appointments are not only a reflection of the trust he commands within the PDP but a signal to the global community that within Nigeria’s political class lies a new generation of leaders committed to excellence, equity, and enduring progress.

Kelvin Loveday-Egbo, a public affairs analyst lives in Port Harcourt