Genocide in Plateau: Inside story of plot to grab land, wipe out natives — Gov Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

•250 killed since 2023

•Ex-MILAD identifies attackers, says they hide weapons inside rocks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

For over three decades, Plateau State has been in the news due to persistent killings in the state.

As law-abiding citizens try to change the narrative for good, those who don’t love peace intensify efforts in bloodletting, causing pain to families.

Over the years, mass killings of villagers have left the number of people killed, and maimed in thousands while property destroyed is estimated in millions of naira.

In December 2023, almost 200 people were killed when gunmen invaded over 20 communities in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu local government areas of the state, but after a year’s respite, the enemy, recently, struck the Ruwi, Hurti, Daffo, Josho, Mangor, Tamiso, Tadai, and Rewienku communities in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas, killing over 50 people. This brings to about 250 deaths in the state since 2023.

Looting, arson

At Hurti community in the Manguna District of Bokkos, more than 40 people were killed and hundreds displaced as the gunmen looted foodstuffs and other items before setting homes on fire.

Gloria Malan, who escaped the attack, said the attackers came on motorcycles, overran the community, shooting as residents scampered to safety.

Diverse reasons

Diverse reasons have been advanced for the enduring menace as Governor Caleb Mutfwang insisted the killings are planned genocide targeted at wiping out the natives and taking over their lands.

The governor stated, “This latest attack began in Ruwi, a community near the local government headquarters. The people were observing a wake—mourning the death of a loved one—when they were suddenly attacked.

“It wasn’t even in the dead of night; it happened late in the afternoon. There were no provocations or prior incidents to justify such violence. These attacks weren’t reprisal in nature.

“Given this pattern, I have no choice but to conclude that these are terrorist organizations deliberately targeting our people.

“The land in question is very fertile—rich in food produce and mineral deposits.

“We’ve observed a pattern over the years: at the beginning of the farming season, communities are attacked and destabilized so that they can’t plant.

“If they manage to farm, another wave of attacks occurs during harvest.”

A former Military Administrator of old Plateau State, Rear Admiral Samuel Atukum (rtd), also alleged land grabbing and economic sabotage.

Speaking at his residence in Jos on the security situation in Plateau, he stated that the attackers had identified themselves via a press conference held in Kaduna State on the heels of the incidents and urged that they should be held responsible.

Recall the widely publicized press conference where a coalition allegedly gave conditions for peace in the state.

Atukum opined. “With this, you will know those who are behind the crisis.

“It is clear this man was speaking on behalf of Fulani herdsmen.

“Government now knows where to start the investigations. “No one should hide under freedom of speech to make this kind of statement few days after the unprovoked killings.

“We were deceived with the term herder-farmer clashes. How can you have a clash in someone’s bedroom?

“These people that have been identified by the spokesman of those behind the killings, wherever they came from, how can they have such control over the land?

“When a farmer comes out and sees cows grazing on his crops, he is instantly killed.”

Weapons hidden in rocks

He maintained that the herders inhabiting the hills in Plateau should be flushed out as they allegedly hide weapons in the rocks, asking that they be declared as terrorists.

Atukum also asked that those illegally occupying deserted communities should be held either as perpetrators or collaborators of the killings in those communities.

To the President, Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), Amb. Nanpon Sheni, “The latest unprovoked, cowardly attacks of defenseless women and children and unarmed men in Bokkos communities demonstrate clearly that there are evil forces determined to make our state ungovernable for reasons best known to them.

“PIDAN demands full investigations to this obvious genocide against our people. For far long, Plateau State has been in the eyes of the storm with our people being slaughtered in their homes and forcibly driven away from their farmlands”, Sheni said.

“These routine and unprovoked attacks have made our communities to live in perpetual fear. If the intention of the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity is to take over the ancestral lands of our communities, let them be informed that they are wasting their time as our people will resist to the last man such dubious and evil plans.”

To remedy the situation, Governor Mutfwang proposed the urgent need of State Police and ex-MILAD Atukum asked that personnel of the State Police be indigenous to the communities where they would man.