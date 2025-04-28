Genocide: Coalition urges Tinubu to end terrorism in Middle Belt

…Demands Compensation for Victims

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A coalition of 77 civil society organizations under the banner of Middle Belt Concern (MBC) has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to urgently intervene and halt the ongoing violence and alleged genocide in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region.

The call was made in a communiqué issued on Monday at the end of a Citizens Dialogue event themed “Defeating Terror in the Middle Belt.” The communiqué, signed by Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, Kiyitwe Gotom, Marie Ene Orgah, Redzie Jugo, Samuel Danauta, and Vitalis Ortese on behalf of the coalition, emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action at all levels of government.

Among the coalition’s key demands are comprehensive relief measures for victims of the violence, including medical assistance, trauma counseling, and financial compensation.

The MBC urged local, state, and federal governments to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities to protect lives and property, highlighting the escalating pattern of killings in the region. It also called for transparency in the use of security funds by state governors and local government chairpersons, insisting on greater accountability in security expenditures.

The coalition condemned the harassment and intimidation of victims, community leaders, and human rights advocates, citing in particular alleged threats against Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, known for his outspoken criticism of terrorism.

Warning of the growing infiltration of terror agents into government structures, the coalition demanded an immediate end to such threats. It also pressed security agencies to fulfill their constitutional duties, prevent further attacks, and ensure justice through the prosecution of those responsible — including any security officials found complicit.

In a bid to strengthen regional security, the MBC proposed the formation of a Middle Belt Governors’ Coalition, aimed at establishing a security framework similar to the Amotekun Corps operational in the South-West.

The coalition further urged the federal government to formally designate certain groups, including the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), as terrorist organizations, citing alleged support for violence in the region.

Additional demands included government-led initiatives to rebuild destroyed villages, secure the safe return of displaced persons, and prosecute illegal occupiers of abandoned lands.

In a significant policy recommendation, the coalition called on lawmakers to amend Nigeria’s Firearms Act to allow law-abiding farming communities in the Middle Belt to bear arms for self-defense, asserting it aligns with the constitutional right to protect life and property.

Concluding the communiqué, the MBC stressed that the survival of the Middle Belt is critical to the survival of Nigeria as a whole. It called on the Nigerian government, citizens, and the international community to join forces to end the violence and secure a peaceful future for the region.