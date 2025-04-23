Gender inclusion: MTN, Digital Encode support 2025 Girls in ICT day

By Juliet Umeh

In a renewed drive to close the gender gap in Nigeria’s tech space, two major Information and Communication Technology, ICT, sector players, MTN Nigeria and Digital Encode, are supporting the 2025 edition of the International Girls in ICT Day campaign.

The event, organised by eBusiness Life Communication Limited, is scheduled for May 15 in Lagos.

This initiative aligns with a global movement spearheaded by the International Telecommunications Union, ITU.

The aim is to inspire and empower young girls to explore careers in ICT.

This year’s theme: Girls in ICTs: Bridging ALL Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation, emphasizes the importance of equal participation in the digital economy.

Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, CEO of eBusiness Life and the campaign’s convener, highlighted the significance of early engagement for young girls. “Our mission is to open up the vast opportunities within technology to the female gender. They need to see what’s possible — and more importantly, see women who are already succeeding in these fields,” she stated.

The backing of MTN and Digital Encode, recognised leaders in their respective tech domains, underscores the strategic importance of fostering female participation in the digital space.

Digital Encode, a cybersecurity and compliance powerhouse established in 2003, brings its specialised expertise in cybersecurity consultancy, risk management, and IT infrastructure design to the initiative.

The 2025 event promises to be engaging and hands-on, featuring an AI Robotics competition for female secondary school students, a roundtable discussion, a motivational session with accomplished women in tech, and a STEM quiz competition among schools.

Despite progress in ICT development, Nigeria continues to face a significant gender gap in the tech industry. Research indicates that women constitute only 20 percent of the ICT workforce, with men being nearly twice as likely to pursue careers in computer science and related fields.

Emuophedaro explained: “This is why platforms like Girls in ICT are crucial. They expose young girls to the endless possibilities within the tech world and connect them with mentors and role models who are actively shaping the tech ecosystem.”

This year’s event will have top government and private sector executives in attendance.