Gas minister to lead NGA, Nigerian delegations to WGC 2025 in Beijing, China

Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo is the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor



The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) proudly confirms that Nigeria’s presence at the World Gas Conference (WGC) 2025 will be headlined by strong government and energy industry leaders.

Leading the strong Nigerian Delegation to the triennial event that hosts the world’s largest gathering of gas experts and policymakers is the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), H.E., Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, PhD.



He would also join global energy thought leaders as a distinguished speaker at the world event.

Accompanying the Honourable Minister are Engr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Mr. Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd; Engr Felix Ogbe, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Ed Ubong, Coordinating Director, Decade of Gas (DoG), Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, the NGA President, among other high-powered energy leaders and experts in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.



Their presence reinforces NGA’s intent to deepen Nigerian participation in the international energy conversation and firmly position gas as the pillar of its economic future as a critical player in the global energy transition.

Leading gas industry players, including NLNG, Shell Nigeria, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited, Axxela Limited, ND Western, Aradel PLC, Aiteo, Tetracore, Xenergi, Peiyang Chemical Engineering Service Corporation (PCCS), ENTEC Power, Neconde Energy Limited, Shoreline, Oando, with support from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC Ltd and other leading companies in the Nigerian gas value chain, are backing the NGA-led participation.

These industry players will converge at the Nigerian Pavilion, a dedicated platform through which the NGA and the Decade of Gas Secretariat will showcase the country’s vast gas resources and promote investment opportunities and policy advancements at the WGC 2025.

This support reinforces their leadership in Nigeria’s energy sector and their shared commitment to shaping the global energy narrative.

Speaking on the significance of this enormous industry representation, NGA President Akachukwu Nwokedi stated, “What we’re witnessing is a strategic convergence—government and industry rallying behind one mission, which is to elevate Nigeria’s energy narrative and position the country as a reliable, future-facing energy partner. WGC 2025 is more than an event; it’s a statement of Africa’s energy renaissance. The Honourable Minister’s participation alongside his Delegation sends a clear message, reflecting that Nigeria is not just open for gas investment; we are leading the charge for Africa’s energy transformation.”

Held from May 19 to 23, 2025, at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing, WGC 2025 will convene over 30,000 participants, 600 companies, and 400 expert speakers to discuss the future of the gas industry.

With the theme “Energising a Sustainable Future,” the event aligns with NGA’s mission to promote natural gas as the fuel of choice for Nigeria’s economic transformation and global energy transition.

Commenting on his leadership of the Nigerian Delegation to the WGC 2025, H.E. Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, PhD, said, “It is a great honour to lead the Nigerian delegation to the World Gas Conference in Beijing. As we pursue the goals of the Decade of Gas, this conference provides a vital platform to showcase Nigeria’s vast gas potential, deepen international partnerships, and attract critical investments that will drive sustainable growth and enhance energy security for our nation and continent. We remain committed to positioning Nigeria for gas evolution in Africa and beyond. Once again, Nigeria is open for massive investment in the gas sector with good policies and incentives to guarantee a return on every investment. We remain steadfast in Empowering Today, Guaranteeing Renewed Hope Agenda for Sustainability of Tomorrow’”.

On the significance of sponsors’ support, Nwokedi added, “Nigeria’s gas industry stands at a defining moment, and WGC 2025 provides the perfect stage to tell our story. With the backing of these industry leaders, we reinforce their market leadership in the energy landscape. The Nigerian Pavilion is more than an exhibition space—it’s a bold statement that Nigeria is ready to drive global energy transformation.”

“The future of energy is being shaped today, and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind. I encourage more corporations in the gas sector to join us in this historic endeavour”, he added.

Beyond a showcase of technical expertise and industry innovations, the highly anticipated Nigerian Day will celebrate the nation’s energy achievements, cultural heritage, and economic vision.

It will serve as a hub for networking, business matchmaking, and policy dialogue, creating a unique platform for stakeholders to engage with investors, decision-makers, and thought leaders.

Through strategic partnerships, NGA, alongside the Decade of Gas (DoG) Secretariat, aims to position Nigeria as a prime destination for gas investments.