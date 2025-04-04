Gani Adams asks FG to harness tourism potentials to boost GDP

By James Ogunnaike

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Friday called on both the federal and state governments to explore the potential of the tourism sector to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Adams said Nigeria will earn foreign currencies to boost its economy if the government can summon the courage to desist from its nonchalant attitudes and pay lip service to revitalizing the nation’s tourism sector.

Adams, who made the call while speaking in an interview with journalists at the 2025 annual Olumo Festival, which was part of the Lisabi Festival in Abeokuta, emphasized that tourism, “if developed and well-packaged”, has the capability of attracting foreign investors in such a way that will change the narrative of the country’s unemployment status and prevent youths from engaging in social vices that have earned Nigeria bad image among comity of nations”.

According to Adams, Nigeria has been losing substantial foreign currency revenue over the years due to the nonchalant attitudes and lip service by successive governments in the country towards revitalizing tourism.

“One of the problems we are having now is insecurity. If governments can provide the enabling environment through security and re-orientate our youths about various activities, Nigeria has very big potentials in tourism to create wealth”.

He cited instances of other developed countries, like the United States of America and Thailand, that have, over the years, been raking in several millions of currencies to augment their revenue-generation base.

“Thailand receives about 40 million tourists every year, and statistics also show that Britain receives nothing less than 35 million tourists every year.

The government should understand that this is the period when countries are moving from mineral resources to tourism for revenue generation. “

“Tourism is a gold that you can’t earn in your eyes. You can mine gold and minerals and finish it, but tourism is a potential of the economy that you cannot finish. The way you organize and package it is the way you make more money because people will keep coming to that destination and you’ll be making foreign currency to the country”.

Speaking on the Olumo Festival, Adams argued that the Olumo Rock in Abeokuta has great potential to be a global tourism destination for tourists from across the world if the State government harnesses it well.

While stressing that the 2025 edition of the Lisabi festival will contribute about N10 billion in direct and indirect revenue to the nation’s economy, Adams noted that the festival has been listed on the world map of festivals and is among the 10 most important festivals in Nigeria.

He noted that the contribution of the spending and possible injection of FOREX in the local economy during the festival would give a needed boost to small and medium-scale businesses, which are the engine of the growth Nigeria needs during this crucial period of economic hardship.

He said, “Olumo Festival is not just a celebration of rich history; it is a celebration of a heritage that has great potential to be a global tourism destination for tourists from across the world if well harnessed.”

“We encourage the state administration to continue pushing the boundaries to ensure that Nigeria fully harnesses the immense tourism and commerce potentials of this momentous site”.

“Economically, the festival, which is one of the prominent festivals in Yorubaland, also contributes immensely to commerce and tourism valuation of Egbaland, Ogun State and Nigeria by extension”.

Adams urged all sons and daughters of Egbaland, both at home and in the diaspora, to sustain the Olumo festival, the legacy of the Lisabi and what the Lisabi festival has come to represent.

“I urge you all to continue to support leaders at all levels, beginning with Kabiyesi, to develop and draw investments to Egbaland”.

