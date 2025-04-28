Ganduje expects more defections as Oborevwori becomes 22nd APC governor

Abdullahi Ganduje hands over the APC flag to Governor Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta State.

By Bayo Wahab

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has confidently said that more opposition governors will soon join the ruling party.

Ganduje said this while speaking at the official welcome ceremony for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday in Asaba.

It would be recalled that recently, major political stakeholders in Delta including Oborevwori and Okowa dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development ended the PDP’s almost 26-year reign in the state, as Okowa and Oborevwori moved the party’s structure to the APC.

While thanking APC governors for attending the welcome ceremony, Ganduje expressed confidence that more opposition governors would soon dump their parties for the ruling APC as he handed over the APC flag to Governor Oborevwori.

“I have to thank our 21 executive governors. Now, this is the 22nd governor. I have to thank all of them for being on ground. And Let me tell you, I hope your ears are open, I hope eyes are open. We shall see very soon, more and more will come in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Okowa has explained that his defection to the APC was motivated by the desire to connect the state to the seat of power in Abuja.

He said, “When the news broke on Wednesday that we had decided to change our path, people wondered why, but one thing is very important in a people’s history: there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people.

“As I did tell people that day, it was not about me, it was not about the governor, but the fact that there is a need for us to connect to Abuja, that goodwill that is in Abuja, that resource that’s in Abuja of which Delta State is a large contributor, there was a need to connect to it.”

Okowa described the defection of Delta political leaders to the APC as patriotic and strategic, saying Delta lost a lot during his tenure because the state was in opposition.

Vanguard News