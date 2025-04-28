Gambia lauds Nigeria’s contribution to education

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has praised the significant contributions of the Nigerian Government to the advancement of scholarship and technical competence in his country.

In a press statement by the Special Assistant to the NTAC DG (Media and Publicity) on Sunday, Barrow during the 17th Convocation Ceremony of the University of The Gambia, said that Nigerian Professors deployed as Volunteers have “completely changed the narratives in the entire education sector of the country.”

Barrow, who also serves as Chancellor of the University of The Gambia, added that, “the support the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps has continued to offer their country as technical aid through the deployment of highly qualified Professors in diverse fields, has shown that Nigeria is truly a blessing to the African continent and to other parts of the world to which it deploys technical assistance.”

Speaking to newsmen during the event, Director General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC), Rt. Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, expressed delight over the recognition of Nigeria’s efforts.

He said, “Thanks to our dear President for his broad-minded vision for global progress, our nation has shown the world that we can selflessly apply ourselves to making our world better.

“From Africa to the Caribbean and Pacific countries, our footprints continue to tell the story that Nigeria is always prepared to give a shoulder to our black brothers and sisters to lean upon no matter where they may be on the face of the earth. I am happy today about the progress we are making in The Gambia. You all may recall that a TAC Volunteer was the first Vice Chancellor here at this University and, as I speak to you, another set of Volunteers are heading the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET).”

“So, our partnership with The Gambia did not start today. For many years running, this partnership has continued to be a progressive one and we will be glad to continue to engage further. I thank your dear President, my friend, the Honourable Minister of Higher Education as well as the authorities of this University for inviting me here as a Special Guest of Honour. We, at the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps as an institution, will always be there for their collaboration and progressive partnership,” he added.