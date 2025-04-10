Galatasaray prepare record-breaking bid to sign Osimhen permanently

Osimhen

Galatasaray are set to make a bold move to secure the permanent signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan from Napoli.

The Turkish club is reportedly preparing a record-breaking offer to ensure he stays in Istanbul beyond the summer transfer window.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray after a proposed move to Chelsea fell through. Since arriving, he has been nothing short of sensational, scoring 28 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

His prolific form has made him a fan favourite and a crucial figure in Galatasaray’s push to retain the Turkish Super Lig title and capture the domestic cup.

Now, club officials are eager to make his stay permanent, despite looming interest from European heavyweights such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and clubs from Saudi Arabia.

According to AS, via Turkish outlet Cumhuriyet, Galatasaray are prepared to offer Napoli €70 million for Osimhen’s transfer. In addition, they are ready to hand the striker a lucrative three-year contract worth €15 million net per season, along with performance-based bonuses.

The proposed salary package would place Osimhen among the top earners in European football and is expected to rival offers from Premier League clubs.