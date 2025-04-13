Gabon military leader Oligui wins presidential election

Gabon’s military leader and Presidential candidate Brice Oligui Nguema (C) reacts after casting his ballot at the Centre Urban Pilot school polling station in Libreville on April 12, 2025 during Gabon’s presidential election. Gabonese voters began casting ballots on April 12, 2025 in a presidential election with eight candidates that is widely expected to make junta chief Brice Oligui Nguema the oil-rich central African country’s first elected leader since his 2023 coup. (Photo by Nao Mukadi / AFP)

Gabon’s junta chief Brice Oligui Nguema has won the presidential election according to provisional results released Sunday by the interior ministry.

Based on 90.35 percent of votes counted, his main rival, Alain-Claude Bilie by Nze took 3.02 percent of the vote and six other candidates failed to win more than 1 percent in elections that marked a return to democracy. Turn-out was 70.4 percent, said the ministry.

Vanguard News