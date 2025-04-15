‘Future of Africa’s democracy lies in the hands of her leaders’

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Secretary-General of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), Mr. ‘Dapo Oyewole, has emphasized the urgent need for African leaders to collaborate in strengthening democratic governance across the continent and making it more people-focused.

Speaking during his final address as a resident Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow at an expert forum organized by the Bertelsmann Foundation in Berlin, Germany, Oyewole presented a compelling case for proactive and inclusive leadership. The forum focused on the theme, “Strengthening Democracy and Good Governance in Africa in a Changing World Order.”

“The world order is evolving—new economic and political alliances are forming, governance models are being challenged, and nations are redefining their roles on the global stage,” Oyewole said. “In this changing reality, Africa cannot afford to be a bystander. We must become proactive and strategic architects of our democratic future. Governance must go beyond theory to deliver development, justice, and inclusive opportunities to our people.”

He applauded recent democratic progress in Namibia and Senegal, where political systems have enabled the rise of women leaders and a young, independent president, respectively—signs he described as “transformative and hopeful.”

“Despite our myriad challenges on the continent, we are also witnessing exciting developments. Namibia now has women serving as President and Vice President, and in Senegal, a young man without political godfathers has emerged through the democratic process to become President,” he noted.

However, Oyewole warned that true democracy is measured not merely by holding elections but by delivering real value to citizens.

“The real test of democracy is not just in holding elections. It is in building systems that deliver jobs, security, justice, dignity, human rights, and development. These must be the hallmarks of authentic democratic governance in Africa.”

He called on African leaders to prioritize competence, responsiveness, and strategic planning in governance.

“Africa’s future lies not in the hands of the West or the East, but in the hands of Africans and their leaders. Leadership must be based on competence and vision—not on connections, wealth, or affiliations. We need leaders who will serve, not rule.”

As he concluded his fellowship at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin, Oyewole reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening legislative institutions across Africa.

“As Secretary-General of CoSPAL, I remain committed to working with African leaders, allies, and partners to build effective legislatures that protect democratic values, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that democracy delivers for the people.”

Oyewole stressed that only through responsive and representative governance can Africa achieve sustainable development and human security.