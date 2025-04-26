FUPRE VC, Akpofure, ends tenure, honours staff who excelled in research, grants, others

To mark the end of a remarkable tenure, outgoing Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, has honoured outstanding staff members who played pivotal roles in the success of his administration, particularly in the areas of research, grants acquisition, and dedication to duty.

The event, which held at the University’s new auditorium, was chaired by former Vice Chancellor Prof. Akii Ibhadode and was well-attended by principal officers, staff, and other members of the university community. The hall was filled to capacity, reflecting the significance of the occasion.

In his welcome address, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh expressed heartfelt appreciation to Prof. Ibhadode for laying the solid research foundation upon which his administration built its achievements. He noted that although many contributed to the university’s progress, the awards were designed to recognize individuals who distinguished themselves through exceptional contributions in research, grant-winning, and commitment to duty.

Vice-Chancellor expressed heartfelt appreciation to the FUPRE community for their support throughout his tenure. He congratulated all awardees and reaffirmed his confidence in the university’s trajectory toward becoming a global centre of excellence in energy, engineering, and applied disciplines.

He urged the recipients to remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence and encouraged all staff to stay dedicated to FUPRE’s collective mission. Prof. Rim-Rukeh also thanked Prof. Ibhadode for personally attending and chairing the event, highlighting it as a testament to his continued commitment to the growth of the institution.

In his goodwill message, Prof. Akii Ibhadode lauded Prof. Rim-Rukeh for his visionary leadership and transformative impact. He recalled that in 2020, the university had 16 buildings, but by 2025, under Prof. Rim-Rukeh’s watch, infrastructure had doubled to 32 buildings. He praised the VC’s ability to steer the university through the turbulent COVID-19 era, noting the exponential growth achieved during his five-year tenure.

Prof. Ibhadode emphasized that the phenomenal progress recorded was a product of strong teamwork and institutional synergy. He commended the Chairman of the Award Ceremony Organizing Committee, Engr. Prof. Godswill Ofualagba, as well as all principal officers who contributed to expanding the university’s academic programmes from 10 to 21. He acknowledged their unwavering dedication, which has elevated FUPRE’s national and international profile.

Speaking on FUPRE’s growing reputation in academic research, Prof. Ibhadode described the institution as a leader in patent rights and innovation, attributing its success to the collaborative efforts of staff and the visionary leadership of Prof. Rim-Rukeh. He applauded the seamless and transparent selection process of the incoming Vice Chancellor and expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to sustain and surpass current achievements.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Engr. Prof. Godswill Ofualagba, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) and Chairman of the Award Ceremony, thanked Prof. Ibhadode for planting the seed of research in FUPRE and celebrated Prof. Rim-Rukeh for initiating the Excellence Awards Ceremony—the first of its kind in the institution’s history. He noted that the event marked a significant milestone in the university’s journey toward academic distinction.

The event recognized and celebrated academic and non-academic staff who have distinguished themselves through exceptional service, groundbreaking innovations, and impactful research achievements.In the Patent Category, FUPRE honoured researchers and inventors whose intellectual property portfolios reflect significant scientific and technological advancement. Top among the recipients were Engr. Prof. C. O. Mgbemena and Engr. Dr. Omonigho B. Otanocha, each with 10 patents. Other awardees included Engr. Prof. Godswill Ofualagba (8 patents), Engr. Prof. G. Uzedhe (6 patents), Engr. Dr. E. Emagbetere (6 patents), Engr. Prof. J. A. Agbakwuru (4 patents), and Engr. Prof. C. O. Izelu. Others recognized were Dr. A. Ogunkeyede, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, Engr. Dr. W. C. Okologume, Engr. Dr. Benjamin O. Akinloye, Dr. E. E. Elemike, Engr. Prof. Thaddeus Chidi, and Dr. Kingsley A. Unueroh who also holds a copyright.In the Grant Category, numerous faculty members were honoured for securing national and international research funding. Prof. (Mrs.) O. E. Osafile received a TETFund National Research Grant of N44,000,000 for her project on flexible dye-synthesized solar cells, as well as a major international grant of €1,398,375 from the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the African Laser Centre (ALC), and the National Laser Centre (NLC) for a laser-based manufacturing study. Prof. Arnold Adimabua Ojugo was recognized for securing a $53,000 grant from the Future Tecno Science Foundation in Indonesia.Engr. Prof. C. O. Mgbemena received both a TETFund grant of N12,500,000 for a solar-battery electric auto-rickshaw and N500,000 from FUPRE’s Centre for Research Innovation (in partnership with NPDC/ND Western) for his E-Tricycle project. He was also honoured under the Fellowship category. Engr. Prof. O. D. Samuel secured N20,000,000 from TETFund for an AI-driven solar-biogas hybrid energy system, while Engr. Prof. G. Ofualagba was celebrated for multiple grants: N19,400,000, N13,400,000, and N40,400,000 for projects on micro-turbine power generation, pipeline vandalization detection, and a Remote Patient Monitoring system, respectively. He also won second prize (N750,000) at a FUPRE/NPDC/ND Western innovation contest.Engr. Prof. G. Uzedhe was awarded N9,400,000 by NCDMB for his smart energy metering system. Dr. Ogunkeyede A. emerged first-prize winner in the same contest with a N1,000,000 award for his Plasti-sand block innovation. Additional awardees included Dr. J. O. Oyekale, who received €133,650 from the EU LEAP-RE project; Engr. Dr. Omonigho B. Otanocha, who secured multiple high-value grants including €1,390,000 from the European Commission (EACEA), €140,000 from the UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering, N335,240 from The Ikuku Ndu Challenge (UK), and ZAR 127,000 from CSIR/NLC/ALC.Engr. Dr. Modestus O. Okwu received both a R95,000 research grant and a R220,000 Global Excellence Grant from the University of Johannesburg. He was further recognized for multiple postdoctoral fellowships in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the same university.In the Recognition/Appreciation Category, several individuals were applauded for their dedicated service and contributions to the university. They include Dr. (Mrs.) E. Jane Omoyine, Dr. (Mrs.) E. F. D. Ogundeji, Mr. Garba Ya’u Nabayi, Prof. Doris F. Ogeleka, Prof. (Mrs.) Mercy I. Anyaegbu, Engr. Prof. Godswill Ofualagba, Ms. Melinda Ikre, Mr. Nurhe Kingsley Okeremute, Mr. Emojeghware Monday, Mr. John Oluwaseun Oluwalana, Mrs. Omojola Folashade, Mrs. Osigwa Christiana, and Mr. Godwin Agwah.In the Fellowship and Global Recognition Category, awards went to faculty with prestigious international academic recognitions. Engr. Prof. C. O. Mgbemena was recognized as a Fellow of I-FAIR 2, the Nigerian Science Leadership Programme, and the Isambard Kingdom Brunel Fellowship (UK). Dr. E. E. Elemike was named a TETFAIR Fellow, an I-FAIR 3 Fellow, and was listed in the SCIVAL Top 500 Researchers in Nigeria (2019–2022). He was also honoured as a Top 2% World Scientist (2023), alongside Prof. O. K. Abiola and Engr. Prof. O. D. Samuel.Dr. J. O. Oyekale was recognized for his Empowering the Teachers Fellowship at MIT and his Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellowship in Germany. Prof. (Mrs.) O. E. Osafile earned distinctions as a TWAS-UNESCO Associate at the University of the Free State and through the HPC-Europa3 programme at the Italian National Research Council. Engr. Dr. W. C. Okologume received multiple awards from the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) between 2016 and 2023. Dr. Elemike also won the Nigeria Young Academy Award in Chemical Sciences (2023), while Engr. Dr. Modestus O. Okwu was celebrated for his three-year postdoctoral fellowship tenure at the University of Johannesburg.The ceremony was also a moment of reflection and tribute to the leadership of Engr. Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who was recognized not only for his visionary leadership but also for his own intellectual contributions, including two patents and participation in international knowledge-sharing platforms such as the PATLIB Seminar at the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Dr. E.E. Elemike, speaking on behalf of the award recipients, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and pledged that all awardees would redouble their efforts in service to the university. He encouraged all staff to maintain a positive work ethic and remain motivated, reminding them that true reward comes from God, who blesses and multiplies every labour of love.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Mrs. Jane Omoyine the the University Registrar…, who appreciated all dignitaries, organizers, and attendees for making the ceremony a resounding success.