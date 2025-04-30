FUPRE-CSD to FG: We’ve found solutions to oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal mining

By Henry Obetta

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Centre for Sustainable Development, FUPRE-CSD, has expressed its willingness to lead the effort to end crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal mining, which has cost the country over N4.3 trillion in crude oil losses in 7,143 pipeline vandalism cases over the last five years.

According to experts, FUPRE-CSD is prepared to deploy relevant skills and expertise through regular community educational sensitization and engagement on oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal mining.

This was contained in a communique issued by participants during the 4th anniversary and roundtable discussion on sustainable partnerships to combat crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal mining, held on World Earth Day in Asaba Delta State.

The communique, signed by Dr Emeka Elemike (Center Director) Deacon Okezi Odugala (Deputy Director/External Partnership Liaison) and Green Activist Harrison Agboro (Director of Programme), called for strengthening of political will, mainstreaming of the SDGs to serve as indicators for economic growth and prosperity, strategic partnership and policy development to enhance resource growth.

The communique which was made available to the media through the Head, Media and Public Enlightenment of the center, Mr. Benjamin Atu said, the participants identified major causes of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal mining.

They however assured that with maximum collaboration and synergy between stakeholders, including government agencies, security services, civil society groups, professional bodies, religious groups, community associations, industries and traditional institutions, to combat oil theft and vandalism, FUPRE-CSD has all it takes to spearhead the initiative and exceed expectations through the road not previously taking in effort to combat oil theft.

It said: “FUPRE-CSD has the solution to the financial leakages in the oil and gas sector of the economy, which have slowed the nation’s development. If FUPRE is elevated to perform optimally, the Centre for Sustainable Development will be able to assist the government in combating oil theft, which has crippled the nation financially and increased the cost of pipeline maintenance, replacement, and other avoidable costs, forcing many multinational companies to close while others relocate.

“Our decision is a call to higher national service in finding long-term solutions to the long-standing petroleum crisis that has rocked the nation’s financial fortunes through sustainable partnerships that can help address the surge in oil theft and vandalism while also promoting sustainable development and environmental protection in the Niger Delta region.”

The center, which lamented the

devastating impact the triple maladies of oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal mining have had on Nigerians, the economy and environment, said: “Our duty as a center is not to lament the issue, but to help bring the nation out of the crude oil theft”.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Tinubu-led Federal Government in combating oil theft, through the Office of National Security Adviser, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Nigeria Local Content and Monitoring Board, Niger Delta Development Commission,Security Agencies (Army, Navy, Air force, DSS, Police, Immigration, FRSC, Correctional Services, NSCDC etc), Delta State Government and other states mostly in the South-Soith region, NOSDRA, Tantita Security Services Company Limited, NEITI, Senate Committee on Oil Theft, and other ongoing intervention efforts, to stem the ugly tides of the triple challenge, they also recommended the urgent need for facilities upgrade by formalizing local mining through cooperatives and technical training The deployment of modular refineries as legal alternatives for local actors. They also advocated for the use of robust technology, such as drones and other monitoring devices as deployed by Saudi Arabia to monitor their crude oil from production to supply which we as a center want to understudy and domesticate to the Nigeria environment through sustainable partnership.

The statement also urged all Niger Delta state governments to prepare for developmental partnerships with the Centre in areas of sustainable development, as the centre’s activities affect all Niger Delta states and the Niger Delta Development Commission.(NDDC)