FUOYE Governing Council clears VC of sexual harassment allegations

Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof Fasina.

The Governing Council of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has exonerated the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a senior lecturer.

This is contained in a statement issued by the university registrar and secretary of the council, Mr Mufutau Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Oye-Ekiti.

The council directed Mrs Folasade Adebayo, the accuser, to write a letter of apology to the council within seven days.

NAN reports that in February, the university council set up a committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the VC by Adebayo and which the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), FUOYE chapter, constantly pushed for investigation.

”The council asked the vice chancellor to excuse himself from the meeting to ensure free and open deliberation on the findings of the committee set up to look into the case.

”The alleged audio recordings were listened to by all council members with the assistance of a translator, and it was discussed exhaustively.

”Members held that there was no sexual harassment, which equally confirms the earlier investigation by the Nigerian police, where Adebayo made a statement that she was not sexually harassed,” the council said.

The Council, he said, also agreed that the recording was used as a tool to blackmail Prof. Fasina to confirm Adebayo as substantive Director of Works and Services, which he has no authority to do.

”Council directed that Adebayo be warned for bringing the name of the university to disrepute. She is directed to write a letter of apology to the council within seven days.”

The council expressed worry over the handling of the matter by the management of the university, who gave Adebayo preferential treatment by backdating her promotion to 2015 in 2024.

The council warned management to desist from such acts to avoid irregularities in the promotion of staff of the university in future.

The council directed the management to review the backdated promotion of Adebayo.

The council also said that the position for a substantive director of physical planning and director of works and services of the university would be advertised. (NAN)