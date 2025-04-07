Full list: Saudi Arabia suspends visa for Nigeria, Egypt, 12 other countries ahead of Hajj

By Uzezi Asekeh

Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary suspension of specific visa categories for citizens of 14 countries, including Nigeria, India, and Pakistan, as part of new travel restrictions ahead of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

According to reports, the Saudi authorities are suspending the issuance of Umrah, family visit, and business visas for citizens from the listed countries beginning in April 2025.

The ban is expected to remain in effect through June, when the Hajj season concludes.

Officials clarified that the suspension does not affect pilgrims properly registered for the Hajj.

Nigerians and others intending to perform the religious rites in Makkah and Madinah through official Hajj channels will still be allowed entry into the Kingdom.

However, the restrictions aim to curb the increasing number of unauthorized individuals who exploit Umrah or visit visas to participate in the Hajj without due registration, often resulting in overcrowding and logistical strain.

The visa suspension comes in response to concerns about illegal overstays and unregulated pilgrim movement, particularly following the tragic events of the 2024 Hajj, where thousands of lives were lost due to overcrowding and extreme heat.

From April 13, visit visa issuance for affected countries will be halted as part of the initiative.

Only those with approved Hajj registrations through designated authorities will be granted access during the pilgrimage period.

Countries Affected by the Visa Suspension

India Egypt Pakistan Indonesia Iraq Nigeria Sudan Jordan Ethiopia Tunisia Yemen Algeria Bangladesh Morocco

Vanguard News