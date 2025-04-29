Fulani terrorists controlling 80 communities in Benue, Plateau, Christian group alleges

Two soldiers, three others killed in ambush by armed herdsmen in Benue

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Christian rights advocacy group, the Christian Rights Agenda CRA has asked the President Bola Tinubu led administration to rethink its terror fighting strategies, lamenting that some bands of Fulani terrorists are currently in control of no fewer than 80 communities in Benue and Plateau States.

The group in a statement in Abuja said it was watching with keen interest, events in the two states and other troubled spots in Nigeria in the renewed terror attacks where the lives of Christians and other innocent Nigerians have become endangered.

“There has been renewed attacks in Benue and Plateau in the last three weeks which has claimed several lives, properties, and rendered several people homeless.

“These attacks appear to be well coordinated and have the trappings of terrorism by insurgents who are bent on fostering a regime of violence, religious intolerance and total anarchy. This is unacceptable”, CRA said in a statement by its Secretary General, Reverend Kallamu Musa Dikwa.

Dikwa disclosed that, already officials of the organization have been sent on field assessments to Benue, Plateau and Borno states to gather first-hand information on the extent of devastation suffered by Christians in the affected areas.

“Preliminary reports from the field indicate that over 80 communities have been taken over by the Fulani terrorists”, he stated.

He said his organization is in the process of creating a database on the persecution Nigerian Christians are facing, especially in northern Nigeria.

While commending the new marching orders given to security operatives by President Tinubu to step up their game, CRA cautioned that “such orders should go beyond their optics and ensure that the orders are followed and defaulters are sanctioned as a deterrent to other saboteurs”.

The statement also cautioned state governors not to politicize the renewed killings but should be honourable enough to call a spade by its real name.