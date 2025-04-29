Fueling Growth and Innovation: Ausmagmus Global sets new standard in Nigeria’s energy sector

By Kenneth Oboh

In Nigeria’s capital city, AUSMAGMUS GLOBAL LTD is reshaping the country’s energy and industrial sectors with a bold approach to oil exploration, petroleum processing, and corporate consultancy services.

Headquartered in Abuja, the company is committed to fueling national development by not only producing vital energy resources but also supporting businesses with strategic guidance and innovative solutions.

“At AUSMAGMUS, we believe energy is just the starting point,” said Augustine Osas Iyoha, CEO of AUSMAGMUS GLOBAL LTD. “Our mission is to create integrated solutions that empower industries and communities.”

Through the ownership and operation of oil fields, wells, and petroleum processing facilities, AUSMAGMUS provides key fuels like diesel, kerosene, and LNG that keep Nigeria’s industries moving.

But beyond energy production, the company is also recognized for its business consulting services, helping organizations navigate corporate restructuring, strategic planning, crisis management, and branding.

Augustine emphasized the dual focus of AUSMAGMUS: providing essential resources and offering expertise to help companies adapt and grow.

“We’re not just about extraction. We’re about building value chains that drive resilience and innovation across sectors,” he noted.

AUSMAGMUS GLOBAL LTD operates with a vision that extends beyond traditional energy. The company has begun exploring renewable energy projects, including solar and wind investments, as part of its long-term sustainability goals. This strategic diversification positions AUSMAGMUS as a forward-thinking player in Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.

The company’s machinery and industrial solutions arm also supplies and maintains drilling equipment and other industrial tools, ensuring efficient operations across oil production and broader industrial applications.

Alongside its energy focus, Augustine Osas Iyoha leads Fearsons Domain LTD, a technology firm offering digital solutions, IT consulting, and web development services. This complementary expertise allows AUSMAGMUS to leverage technology in streamlining operations and driving efficiency across its projects.

As Nigeria faces growing demands for energy security and industrial innovation, AUSMAGMUS GLOBAL LTD continues to step up, offering integrated solutions that meet today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities.

“Our vision is to be more than an energy provider,” Augustine stated. “We want to be a catalyst for growth, innovation, and sustainable development across Nigeria.”

Founded with the goal of transforming how industries operate, AUSMAGMUS GLOBAL LTD is steadily gaining recognition for its transparent practices, community impact, and commitment to excellence.

As the energy and industrial sectors continue to evolve, AUSMAGMUS GLOBAL LTD stands at the forefront, driving Nigeria’s progress one project at a time.