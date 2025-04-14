Fubara absent as Peter Mbah, Agbu Kefas, other PDP governors meet in Ibadan

Siminalayi Fubara

By Adeola Badru

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to deliberate on pressing national issues.

The meeting is being held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

In attendance are Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

Others present include Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), the host Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Governor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) were represented by their deputies.

Notably absent from the meeting is Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.