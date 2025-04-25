From personal struggles to global impact — Elizabeth Adams Oyarese champions inclusive education in Nigeria

Elizabeth Adams Oyarese’s journey from a young girl facing the harsh realities of living with albinism in Nigeria to becoming a global voice for inclusive education is both powerful and inspiring.

As a student, she endured relentless bullying and discrimination—not just from her peers, but heartbreakingly, from teachers who failed to understand her unique learning needs. Yet, rather than allowing these painful experiences to define her, Elizabeth chose to let them fuel a greater purpose.

“I knew early on that I wanted to be the kind of teacher I never had,” she reflects. “A teacher who sees every child, understands their unique needs, and creates a safe space for learning.”

That passion has carried her far beyond the classroom. Elizabeth recently represented Africa as a youth delegate for the WE CAN WORK program—an initiative organized by the MasterCard Foundation, Light For The World, and the African Disability Forum—at the Global Disability Summit (GDS2025) in Berlin. The summit brought together over 4,500 participants from 100 countries, all focused on advancing the rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities.

During the summit, Elizabeth spoke passionately about the urgent need for inclusive education and employment opportunities in Africa. Her advocacy highlighted the systemic barriers that still prevent many individuals with disabilities from accessing quality education and meaningful work.

With her voice and experience, Elizabeth continues to challenge the status quo, pushing for a future where every student, regardless of ability or background, has the chance to thrive.

This mission led to the birth of Linking Circles Academy, an EdTech startup founded in 2022 with a clear vision: to transform Nigerian classrooms into inclusive learning environments where no child feels left behind. Through teacher training programs and innovative curriculum design, the academy is changing narratives.

In just two years, Linking Circles Academy has trained 50 teachers and reached 100 tutors across five schools, impacting over 500 parents and 100 teachers directly. But their influence goes even further.With awareness campaigns, media talks, and disability inclusion advocacy, Elizabeth and her team have indirectly supported over 10,000 students in more than 500 classrooms.

“We believe every child deserves the chance to thrive, regardless of their background or abilities,” Elizabeth explains.

One of the Academy’s key focuses is leveraging technology to make teacher training accessible, particularly for educators in low and middle-income schools. Their interactive, often free, courses empower teachers with the tools they need to recognize and support students with disabilities, fostering nurturing environments for diverse learners.

This commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed. Linking Circles Academy has been recognized as one of Nigeria’s Top 50 EdTech solutions by Future Perspectives Organization and ranked among the Top 12 by African Fintech Foundry. The Academy has also gained international endorsements from the East Side Institute New York and Global Play Brigade.

For Elizabeth, the journey continues: “Our work is just beginning. We envision a future where inclusive education is the norm, not the exception.”