From Makoko to Master: The rise of chess prodigy Ferdinand Mehunu

LAGOS – In the heart of Makoko, one of Africa’s largest slums, a 10-year-old boy with cerebral palsy defied all odds to become a chess champion, inspiring a nation and the world.

Ferdinand Mehunu had never attended school, had no friends, and lacked access to proper medical care. His father, a fisherman, struggled to provide for the family, while his mother sold fish in the local market.

But everything changed when he discovered Chess in Slums Africa, a non-profit initiative founded by Babatunde Onakoya to empower underprivileged children through chess.

At first, Ferdinand was an outsider, watching other kids play through a window. When the coaches finally invited him in, he stunned everyone—learning chess piece movements within 20 minutes and solving complex patterns almost instantly.

Despite his physical condition, Ferdinand excelled. Less than a month after learning chess, he entered a local tournament and won the junior category with a perfect score. The same community that once laughed at him cheered him on, carrying his trophy home by boat.

His mother, once skeptical, wept tears of joy at his first tournament. “For the first time, my child was no longer the joke of the community—he was a hero.”

Ferdinand’s incredible journey soon attracted national attention. He played a ceremonial game with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and even faced Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in a friendly match.

In 2024, he won the prestigious Indomie Heroes Award in the Intellectual category, recognizing his courage and determination.

But his greatest honor came when he traveled to Athens, Georgia, USA, for his first international tournament. In recognition of his talent and resilience, Ferdinand received the Young Genius Award, a tribute to his brilliance and the impact of chess on his life.

Today, Ferdinand continues to inspire. He teaches chess to his younger brother and dreams of a brighter future. His story is a powerful reminder that with opportunity, inclusion, and determination, no obstacle is too great to overcome.

Ferdinand Mehunu is not just a chess champion—he is a symbol of hope for countless children in underserved communities.