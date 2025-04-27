From Lagos to Moscow: Jimmy Poska takes Afrobeats to the world

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the Nigerian music industry continues to gain global recognition, one name steadily making waves beyond the borders of Africa is Jimmy Poska — a versatile DJ with a burning passion and a unique mission. Born and raised in the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, Poska has taken his dreams all the way to Moscow, Russia, where he now runs one of the most vibrant Afro lounges in the city — Poska Lounge. His journey is not just about spinning records but also about amplifying African culture on a global stage.

From a young age, music has always been a driving force for Jimmy Poska. He recalls discovering his talent in childhood, drawn to rhythms and sounds that spoke directly to his soul. “Music has always been my motivation since I was a little kid,” he shared. Hailing from Delta State, Isoko to be specific, Poska’s roots run deep in Nigerian culture, yet his ambitions have always reached far beyond his immediate environment.

Relocating to Russia marked a significant turning point in his career. While many might find the transition from Lagos to Moscow daunting, Poska embraced the challenge. He set out with a clear vision — to become the biggest Afro DJ in Russia — and step by step, he’s making that dream a reality. The establishment of Poska Lounge is a testament to his dedication, serving as a cultural hub where Afrobeat is celebrated and enjoyed by a diverse audience.

Professionally, Jimmy Poska has been active in the music industry for years. He credits his longevity and relevance to an unwavering passion for DJing and the inspiration he draws from great artists. “My inspiration always comes from inside,” he said. “Listening to great artists helped build me up and keeps me grounded.” It’s a humble yet powerful reflection of his artistic process.

When asked about his role models, Poska lists a powerful lineup of industry legends: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, DJ Khaled, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Snoop Da Damaja, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Premier, and A-Trak. Each of these names has left a mark on his style and philosophy, offering lessons in creativity, consistency, and innovation that continue to shape his career.

Looking ahead, Jimmy Poska has his sights set on a much bigger stage. In the next five years, he envisions himself taking Afrobeat culture in Russia — and the world — to heights no one could have imagined. “I see myself taking Afrobeat culture in Russia and the world beyond any imagination,” he confidently stated, embodying the vision of a cultural ambassador.

That dream is already beginning to materialize with his upcoming debut single. Though he kept details under wraps, Poska teased an exciting collaboration with talented artists, promising fans a fresh and authentic sound. “Anticipate good music,” he said with a knowing smile, hinting at what’s to come.

Despite his rising fame, Jimmy Poska remains grounded and reflective about the music industry. When asked what he would change, he emphasized sincerity over arrogance. “A lot of the old cats and some of us new cats are doing great things,” he noted. “I would just follow their path and learn to do it with my own vibe.” It’s a philosophy that speaks to both humility and individuality.

Beyond the booth and spotlight, there’s a deeper, more personal side to the DJ. He describes himself as family-oriented and loyal, values he considers increasingly rare in today’s world. These traits, he believes, have helped him stay true to his path and build genuine connections in a fast-paced industry.

In an era where Afrobeat is fast becoming a global movement, Jimmy Poska stands out not only for his talent but for his mission to bridge cultures and celebrate African music in new territories. From Lagos to Moscow, his journey is a powerful reminder that dreams know no borders — and with dedication, the world is a stage.