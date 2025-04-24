From farm to kitchen, we champions Nigerian farmers and busy families – Chinyere Agha, JollyFresh Tomato Mix boss

Cooking traditional Nigerian meals shouldn’t be a chore, but for many, it still is. Chinyere Agha, the entrepreneur behind JollyFresh Tomato Mix, who is making life easier for thousands of Nigerian households—while also championing local farmers.

“JollyFresh is more than a product. It’s a movement to make healthy, stress-free cooking accessible to everyone,” says Chinyere, the driving force behind this innovative blend of fresh tomatoes, onions, and peppers.

Designed for convenience, JollyFresh Tomato Mix removes the hassle of washing, chopping, and blending ingredients. It’s a one-pouch solution that brings taste and tradition together without the typical prep work.

But what sets JollyFresh apart is its commitment to solving deeper issues.

“Nearly half of Nigeria’s tomatoes go to waste every year,” Chinyere explains. “JollyFresh gives these tomatoes a second chance.”

By packaging fresh tomatoes, peppers and onions into shelf-stable pouches with a 12-month life, JollyFresh reduces food waste at both the farm and household levels. No refrigeration is needed, meaning less spoilage for consumers and steady demand for farmers’ produce.

This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about community. JollyFresh sources its ingredients from local farmers, providing a steady market for small-scale growers across Nigeria.

“When farmers know there’s a market for their crops, they can plan better and invest in their farms,” Chinyere notes. “We’re helping them build resilience.”

And while many food products in the market rely on preservatives and artificial flavors, JollyFresh keeps it natural. There are no hidden ingredients here—just the essentials.

“Our health-conscious customers appreciate that we use only fresh, natural ingredients,” Chinyere says. “They want quick meals but not at the cost of their health and well-being.”

From university students pulling late-night study sessions to market women needing quick meal prep, JollyFresh is proving to be a kitchen hero.

“Our customers call it a lifesaver,” Chinyere shares with pride. “And that’s exactly what we hoped for.”

With a growing demand for healthy and sustainable meal solutions, Chinyere Agha and JollyFresh Tomato Mix are not just changing how Nigerians cook—they’re changing the entire food system, one pouch at a time.