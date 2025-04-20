From Agege to the World: The rise of DJGame

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the ever-evolving landscape of music and entertainment, where stories of struggle and triumph often form the backbone of greatness, one name steadily rising through the ranks is DJGame — born Inegbenekalo Osewe Godstime.

Hailing from Esan Central in Edo State, and now based in New Jersey, USA, DJGame is not just a DJ, he’s a testament to resilience, passion, and the power of dreams.

The first son in a family of six siblings, DJGame’s musical journey began long before he ever touched a turntable.

“Music has always been part of me,” he says. “Growing up, my father could never go a day without playing music, and that rubbed off on me.

“I have gone through thick and thin but to God be the glory we made it here. It’s not how far but how well; I have always loved DJ work and music right from growing in the slum.”

Those early influences planted a seed of joy that would later blossom into a full-fledged career.

Even though he couldn’t sing at the time, the energy, the rhythm, and the connection music brought to people was something he couldn’t ignore.

An alumnus of Lagos State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in History and International Relations, DJGame’s journey was far from easy.

“I grew up in the slums of Agege,” he recalls. “Life was hard, but I was determined not to let my background define my future.”

Through countless struggles, he remained anchored by the belief that focus and perseverance could take him anywhere.

Now, after years of dedication, DJGame is preparing to make a bold entry into the music scene with his debut EP titled “Grateful”, set to drop in April 2025.

“This project is special to me,” he explains. “It reflects my journey, the people I’ve met, and everything I’ve had to overcome. What inspired it was that I have always loved to do music. Recently, I met Sir Tido who is my manager in Nigeria.

“I met him through a friend, Segun Otunlape, aka Tilapia, in New Jersey, USA. We share ideals and with his experience in the music industry, we were able to birth the ‘Grateful’ E.P.

The EP features emerging talents like Moderate, Topskido, Talisman, Dollar Chris, and Sir Tido—his manager.

But DJGame’s ambition doesn’t stop at personal success. He recently launched a record label, House of Cubana Entertainments, aimed at discovering and promoting underprivileged talents across Nigeria.

“There’s so much raw talent in our country,” he says. “I want to be a bridge for these artists, to help them reach heights they never thought possible.”

His influences span legends like Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade, and Ebenezer Obey, along with global hip-hop stars.

Looking ahead, DJGame envisions himself becoming a key player in the African music industry and beyond.

“In five years, I see House of Cubana producing some of the biggest artists in Nigeria,” he affirms. “We’re just getting started. Please support the ‘Grateful’ EP. Stream it when it drops, share it, and stay with us on this journey. With God and your support, we’ll keep giving you more.”