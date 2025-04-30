FrieslandCampina WAMCO Partners Yabatech for Talent Growth

YABATECH main gate

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak and Three Crowns milk brands, has expressed its commitment to talent development for the students of the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos.

To this end the CEO Royal FrieslandCampina, The Netherlands, Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek, along with two Supervisory Board Members, Mr. Nils den Besten, Vice Chairman, and Mr. Wietse Duursma, have visited the school for an industry-academia engagement session with students and management of Yabatech as part of the ongoing collaboration under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FrieslandCampina WAMCO and Yabatech.

The MoU, according to Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, aims to train Yabatech students and prepare them for the job market, thereby fostering a robust partnership between academia and industry.

During the event, Jan Derck van Karnebeek emphasized the importance of collaboration in welcoming, educating, and training young talent.

He said, “The collaboration between FrieslandCampina WAMCO and Yabatech provides a platform for further development of talents, partnerships, and education for business growth. We share values that make our partnership very strong.”

President of the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa (MEPA) Business Group at Royal FrieslandCampina, Mr. Ali Khan, commended the students for their energy and enthusiasm, saying: “The connection of shared values extends beyond the walls of FCWAMCO and is essential to the ecosystem in which we operate. Hearing the success stories of Yabatech students resonates deeply with our company values.”

The Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Roger Adou, expressed joy at being part of the engagement, describing Yabatech as a cradle of higher education. He shared the inspiring story of a board member who is an alumnus of Yabatech and rose through the ranks, highlighting FCWAMCO’s belief in shared societal values.

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Engr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, PhD, welcomed the partnership, saying: “This collaboration is a testament to FCWAMCO’s commitment to global cooperation, innovation, and youth empowerment. It represents a convergence of vision and values, and Yabatech is proud to be a partner on this journey.”

Mr. Nils den Besten and Mr. Wietse Duursma expressed their excitement at contributing to the growth and development of young talents through this strategic institution-industry partnership.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria said it remains committed to promoting educational and professional development opportunities for young talents, ensuring a brighter future for the dairy sector and beyond.