Frequent boat mishaps: FG flags off distribution of life jackets in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – As part of efforts to curb the frequent occurrence of boat mishaps across Nigeria, the Federal Government has commenced the distribution of 3,500 life jackets to selected states nationwide.

The initiative, flagged off in Minna, Niger State, is part of a broader marine safety awareness campaign spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the measure reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians who depend on inland waterways for transportation and commerce.

While acknowledging the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s waterways, Oyetola expressed concern over the increasing frequency of boat accidents and emphasized the need for coordinated and strategic action to address the issue. He explained that the first phase of the intervention would involve the distribution of 3,500 life jackets to 12 selected states, including Niger State.

The minister commended Governor Umaru Bago for his administration’s commitment to enhancing riverine transportation, particularly through the procurement and distribution of five boats. He urged other state governors and community leaders to emulate Niger State’s proactive approach.

Represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, Governor Bago decried the high rate of boat mishaps in both Niger State and the country at large. He stated that the state has identified the root causes of these accidents and is determined to tackle them through enforcement, public education, and investment in water transport infrastructure.

The governor praised the federal government’s intervention, saying it would significantly reduce the frequency of accidents on waterways. He also pledged that the state, in collaboration with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and other relevant agencies, would enforce the mandatory use of life jackets and ensure full compliance with water safety regulations.

NIWA Managing Director/CEO, Bola Oyebamiji, applauded Governor Bago’s active involvement in resolving water transport challenges and stressed the importance of strengthened collaboration between government and stakeholders to reduce accidents.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Transport, Hajiya Hadiza Idris Kuta, expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry for its support. She highlighted other contributions, including the provision of ambulance and passenger boats and the formation of water marshals stationed along coastal areas in the state. She noted that the life jackets would greatly help reduce the risk of mishaps on the waterways.