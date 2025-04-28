FREEE Recycle makes 8,750 sandals for Access Bank, trains youths on sustainability

…gets N25m to provide eco-friendly footwears

A recycling company in Oyo, Ibadan, FREEE Recycle Limited, produced 8,750 sandals for Access Bank Plc in 2024.



With that, young individuals with practical skills in sustainable shoe production were equipped with valuable vocational expertise while promoting eco-conscious craftsmanship.



FREEE also distributed 300 school uniforms, school bags and school sandals in 2024.



In its 2024 achievements on Sustainability and Growth, the organisation successfully organised a shoe-making training programme in collaboration with Access Bank Plc.



This move was to upskill Nigerians and promote economic empowerment.



Among the company’s critical milestones between January and December 2024 were reducing defect rate from 3.6 per cent in 2023 to 1.8 per cent in 2024 and zero accidents on the production floor and the facility.

Timelines of achievements in 2024

January: Free commenced engagement of contract manufacturers for the production of 1,000 pairs of flip flop and launched the FREEE App.

February: Embarked on research and development to design various sustainable footwears such as flip flops, foot slides and sandals.

March: Held the launch of the newly designed FREEE flip flops in Nigeria at Four Points by Sheraton.

April: Commenced collaboration with Access Bank Plc to organise a shoemaking training programme. Also commenced engagement of other contract manufacturers such for the production of 300 pairs of flip flops.

May: Official launch of the FREEE Recycle UK brand and launch of newly designed flip flops in the United Kingdom.

August: Production of manure scrapers for Arla Farm. Similarly, embarked on research and development to make sustainable bags.

November: Commenced the production of 50 sustainable bags. Likewise, Launched the newly designed bags as well as installed the 1,500kva transformer.

December: Production of 220 sqm perforated rubber rolls for the drainage project.

Anything new in 2025?



Meanwhile, four months into 2025, FREEE was also awarded a N25 million grant by NNPC Limited/FIRST E&P Joint Venture to provide eco-friendly footwear to 2,000 public school students.

The award, announced at the Movenpick Hotel, Lagos, was part of the 2025 ‘Impact FIRST’ Awards—a corporate social responsibility initiative designed to fund high-impact, community-driven NGOs.

The grant enabled FREEE to distribute 2,000 sandals to pupils across underserved public schools in South-West Nigeria, contributing to a safer learning experience for pupils while reducing environmental waste.

FREEE Impact Foundation was selected alongside 11 other organisations after a competitive review process evaluating effectiveness, innovation, community impact, amongst other criteria.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, Ifedolapo Runsewe, told Vanguard: “We’d like to say a very big thank you to NNPC Limited/FIRST E&P Joint Venture for this opportunity and recognizing the work we do at the intersection of sustainability and social impact. This grant allows us to distribute 2000 sandals to schools in Southwest Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, NUIMS, Engr Seyi Omotowa, said NNPC was committed to initiatives that drive sustainable social change.

Represented by the Lead, Community Relations, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, NUIMS, Loveday Minanengiyeofori, he said: “Through the Impact FIRST Grant, we are fostering partnerships with organizations that are making tangible impact in communities.”

On his part, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P), Emmanuel Etomi, said: “As an organisation, we have seen firsthand how meaningful change happens – not in isolation, but through collaboration.

“We recognise that NGOs play a vital role in addressing complex social challenges, particularly in communities that are often underserved. By empowering and resourcing these organizations, we collectively create ripples of transformation that extend far beyond what any single entity can achieve alone.”