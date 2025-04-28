Freedom Day: Nigeria extols South Africa at 31

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

The Federal Government has extolled South Africa on the occasion of its 31st anniversary of Freedom Day held on April 27.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, said this in a statement on Monday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tuggar said, “Government extends warm congratulations to his counterpart, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Ronald Lamola, on the joyous occasion of the 31st anniversary of South Africa’s Freedom Day.

“This day marks the historic triumph of democracy over apartheid and celebrates the enduring spirit of resilience and unity that defines the South African journey.

“Nigeria and South Africa share a profound bond forged through decades of solidarity in the liberation struggle.

“As we reflect on this milestone, we recall Nigeria’s unwavering support for the anti-apartheid movement, including diplomatic, material, and moral contributions that underscored our commitment to justice and the ethos of pan-Africanism.”

He described Nigeria and South Africa as two of Africa’s largest economies and democracies, saying both countries bore a shared responsibility to champion peace, security, and inclusive development on the continent.

“As we look ahead, Nigeria remains committed to strengthening our partnership with South Africa across sectors, from trade and investment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to cultural exchanges and youth empowerment.

“Therefore, we stand with South Africa in honouring the sacrifices of heroes like Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki, and Thabo Mbeki and recommit to working together to realise the vision of a prosperous, peaceful and united Africa,” he said. (NAN)