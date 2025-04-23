Frank Aigbogun, BusinessDay publisher emerges chairman BOT, IMT alumni association

Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay Newspapers, has emerged chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Forum of Alumni Association of the Institute of Management and Technology (FAA-IMT).

He emerged chairman of the association through an election held on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Enugu.

Aigbogun was overwhelmingly elected the chairman of the board. In his acceptance speech, he called for synergy to achieve the desired objectives of the alumni association, led by Agodi Kanu, the national president.

Aigbogun who is also a director of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG and Chairman of the Impact Investors Foundation, IIF highlighted the importance of the alumni association in the overall development of IMT and expressed confidence that the BOT will not fail.

Similarly, Anthonia Ekwo was elected as vice-chairman of the BOT.

Other board members include George Moghalu, the Labour Party governorship candidate for November 8’s election in Anambra State and immediate past MD/CEO of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA); Etofolam Osuji, vice-president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); and Michael Akinbola.

Members pledged full support and loyalty to the elected members in restoring the dreams of our founding fathers.

Agodi Kanu, national president of FAA-IMT, speaking at the occasion, expressed delight at the outcome, describing it as a dream come through and pledged support of NEC to the BOT leadership as well as sustained advancement of the alumni association.

He reminded them that they were chosen on merit and that they are the association’s frontline ambassadors.

Mark Eze, the secretary of the BOT who triples as the IMT PRO as well as alumni liaison officer, and convener of the inaugural meeting, expressed optimism that the BOT is a new deal and a new dawn not only for the alumni community but IMT.

Gozie Ogbodo, the rector of IMT Enugu, in his remark, challenged the association to the task of returning the glory of IMT while stating that the alumni association is expected to give back to the school and expect nothing in return.

Uche Ogah, chairman of Masters Energy Group, contributing to the meeting, said he is already sold-out to the school and will not relent in doing more for the institute.

Agatha Nnaji, managing director of Geometric Power Limited, speaking on the ground-breaking achievements of the rector, assured the new leadership of her support and availability at all times.

The BOT members were inaugurated on April 17, at the institute’s council chamber by the rector of IMT Enugu.