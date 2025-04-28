Foundation urges FG, oil companies to prioritise Ogoni devt

A Nigerian non-governmental organisation, Ogoni Voice Achievers Foundation (OVAF), has called on the Federal Government, International Oil Companies (IOCs), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to address the pressing needs of the Ogoni people and support sustainable development in Ogoni land.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Khana LGA, OVAF’s Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Hon. Gospel Barifii Gokana, emphasised the significant contributions of the Ogoni people to Nigeria’s economy, politics, and society.

“We call upon the Federal Government of Nigeria, International Oil Companies, and the NNPCL to take the Ogoni people seriously,” Barifii said.

“Our contributions to the nation are undeniable. We are open to working with these bodies to ensure the development and progress of Ogoni land.”

The statement outlined OVAF’s mission to uplift the Ogoni Kingdom through initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty, cleaning up environmental damage in Ogoni land and its waters, and creating economic opportunities.

The organisation plans to develop a comprehensive survey map for the region, establish factories and companies to generate employment for youths, and set up skills acquisition centres in each of the five Local Government Areas (LGAs)—Khana, Gokana, Tai, Eleme, and Oyigbo—to address issues such as cultism, thuggery, and armed robbery.

As part of its efforts to achieve these goals, OVAF announced the appointment of coordinators for the five LGAs, effective 26 April 2025.

The coordinators will spearhead local initiatives to promote unity and development within the Ogoni community.

Barifii also acknowledged the sacrifices of past Ogoni leaders who advocated for the region’s betterment, stating, “It is time to truly liberate Ogoni Kingdom for the betterment of our people.”

The call for collaboration comes amid ongoing concerns over environmental degradation in Ogoni land, largely attributed to decades of oil exploration, and the lack of adequate infrastructure and economic opportunities in Ogoni land.