Foundation donates 10,000 Free insecticide-treated nets, anti-malaria medications to Imo communities

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – A Non-Governmental Organization, the Ike Odoeme Foundation has donated over 10,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets and anti-malaria medications to vulnerable communities across Imo State.

This event took place during the unveiling of the 2025 World Malaria Day banner and campaign in Owerri, last Friday with the theme, “focusing on coordinated action toward a malaria-free future.” in collaboration with the Imo State Ministry of Health with other partners of the latter, CARTER Center, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Director of the Ike Odoeme Foundation, Sylvie Marie, said it was part of its commitment to grassroots health interventions in celebration of World Malaria Day 2025.

The Director added that as part of the foundation pre-event outreach activities, it targeted high-burden areas including Oguta, Obowo, Onuimo, Aboh Mbaise, Ihitte/Uboma, Ama Hausa, Excellent Height Hub, and Imo Girls Secondary School.

According to Marie, “The Foundation not only distributed treated nets but also conducted over 5,000 free malaria screenings for pregnant women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups based on malaria prevalence data provided by the Ministry of Health, we deployed resources strategically to areas with the highest need,” she said. “Our team also provided awareness sessions, trained beneficiaries on producing home-based insecticides, and distributed anti-malaria drugs to those who tested positive.”

Also as part of it activities, the foundation visited the Ama Hausa communities, where it conducted a sanitation campaign, clearing gutters and fumigating public areas to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

Marie commended the Imo State Ministry of Health for providing accurate data and technical guidance, noting that recent records showed Imo State recorded 73,705 malaria cases, with 69,063 treated using Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACTs). The highest numbers were reported in Oguta (4,976 cases), Obowo (4,883 cases), and Onuimo (4,238 cases), particularly among pregnant women and children under five.

According to the Director, “This data-driven approach informed our intervention strategy.”

While calling on the government, civil society organizations, and health stakeholders to strengthen collaborative efforts to eliminate malaria in the state.

She added that; “The Ike Odoeme Foundation remains committed to eradicating malaria, female genital mutilation (FGM), and other health challenges in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being). However, we cannot achieve this alone. We appeal to well-meaning individuals and organizations to support our work under SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals, noting that the Foundation is dedicated to driving sustainable impact and making malaria eradication one step closer to zero.”