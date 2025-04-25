Forum seeks reforms, legal backing to tackle corruption in Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A national anti-corruption conference organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, in collaboration with Focal Insights Management Services, has called for urgent systemic reforms, stronger collaboration, and legislative action to effectively combat corruption across Nigeria’s public sector.

The three-day conference, held from April 22 to 24, 2025, at Vinpy Hotels in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, brought together stakeholders from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), anti-corruption bodies, civil society organizations, academia, the media, the private sector, and development partners.

With the theme “Fostering Collaboration in Enhancing Transparency within MDAs,” the forum addressed what was repeatedly described as a growing existential threat—corruption deeply embedded within government institutions.

Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, Rt. Hon. Prince Moshood Kayode Akiolu, emphasized in his opening address that siloed approaches have proven ineffective. “No single entity or agency can tackle the pervasive nature of corruption alone,” he stated.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Mainasara Umar Kogo, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, proposed the formation of a Joint Task Force to coordinate efforts across existing anti-corruption institutions—a proposal that received broad support from participants.

Representing the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, the commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Demola Bakare, highlighted the urgent need for institutional synergy to restore public trust in government.

A major focus of the discussions was the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), a structure embedded within MDAs to monitor internal compliance and ethical standards. Delegates, however, lamented that ACTU’s role has been steadily undermined by poor funding, lack of training, inconsistent remuneration, and the absence of whistleblower protections.

Delegates were particularly concerned by the lack of consequences for CEOs of MDAs that performed poorly on the ICPC Integrity Scorecard, describing it as a deliberate effort to derail federal anti-corruption initiatives.

Key Recommendations: Dedicated Budget Lines for ACTU: Delegates urged the House Committee to mandate specific budget allocations for ACTU units in all MDAs, warning that failure to do so should be viewed as sabotage and reported to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Whistleblower Protection Framework: The forum called on the National Assembly to expedite legislation for whistleblower protection, with the ICPC tasked with drafting a model policy for adaptation across MDAs.

Technology and Transparency: Delegates also encouraged the use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to enhance monitoring and accountability mechanisms within government institutions.

The conference concluded with a strong call to action: that anti-corruption is a shared national responsibility requiring not only political will, but also systemic support, legal reinforcement, and cross-sector collaboration.