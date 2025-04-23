Former minister demands 50% allocation of positions to women

Dame Pauline Tallen.

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Former Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has called for 50 percent women’s involvement in the nation’s governance processes, noting that the 35 percent affirmative action for women as prescribed in the National Gender Policy was no longer acceptable.

Tallen, speaking yesterday in a keynote address she delivered at the opening ceremony of a two-day capacity-building conference for women political leaders in Abuja, insisted that it was time for the country to review its gender policy and accord women fair representation in governance.

The event, themed “Breaking Barriers and Shaping Positive Attitudes for Inclusive Politics in Nigeria,” was organized by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, in collaboration with the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC.

The former minister specifically asked political parties to adopt a 50-50 gender pairing model in nominating candidates for the 2027 general elections.

“Nigeria can break its persistent gender barriers by implementing these action points. The President and the ruling party must lead by example in this historic cause,” she said.

According to her, every male candidate should be paired with a female counterpart at all levels of political contests.

Tallen insisted that anything short of equal participation between men and women would undermine Nigeria’s democratic credibility and credentials on the global stage.

The politician said it was unacceptable that in 2025, Nigeria still ranks among the bottom five globally in women’s representation in parliament.

“We must also promote the UN’s Gender Equality’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5), which envisions a world free from discrimination and supports women’s full participation in all areas of leadership.

“While other African countries have progressed, Nigeria is lagging. This is unacceptable for a nation that should lead by example.

“President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady—herself an experienced politician and four-time senator —are strategically positioned to lead the charge for gender inclusion. Their leadership can make a defining difference. Our dire situation indeed presents Mr President, a former pro-democracy activist, with the challenge and golden opportunity to leverage his excellent rapport with and influence the ruling party to urgently do the needful.

“Government must enforce existing gender policies, including CEDAW and the National Gender Policy. The 35% affirmative action target must be fully implemented—and ideally increased to 50%.

“Political parties must ensure that women hold 50% of leadership positions from national to local levels.

“Party constitutions must reflect this commitment, reserving half of elective and appointive positions for women,” she stressed.

Speaking further, Tallen urged political parties to amend their constitutions ahead of the 2027 general elections to include what she called the “Zebra Policy,” a 50/50 pairing of male and female candidates.

“All political parties should immediately amend their constitutions to create special seats for women. As we approach the 2027 general elections, parties should mandate the allocation of at least 50 per cent of appointments and elective positions to women, what is popularly known as the Zebra Policy (50/50 pairing of male and female candidates),” she said.

“We’re not just demanding 35 percent anymore; we’re demanding 50-50 — the twinning method. Namibia has done it. Rwanda has even exceeded it. Gambia has done it. Dakar has done it. These are smaller African countries and they all look up to Nigeria,” she added.

The current Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, while commending IPAC’s Women’s Directorate and its chairperson, Zainab Abubakar, described the new roadmap as a landmark step” in addressing barriers that limit women’s participation in governance.

The minister urged political parties to go beyond rhetoric and begin allocating real resources, platforms, and protections to ensure female politicians are empowered to succeed.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said the conference came at a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy, stressing that inclusive politics is central to national development.

“This deficit in women’s representation is not just a matter of gender equity. It is a fundamental challenge to the inclusiveness and effectiveness of our democracy,” he said.

Stakeholders at the event, including the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; the National Chairman of Nigeria’s Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Yusuf Dantalle; and the Deputy National Woman Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Zainab Ibrahim, demanded inclusivity in governance.

Recall that the National Gender Policy formulated a 35 percent Affirmative Action (AA) in Nigeria in 2006. The NGP is recognized but not practiced as the structures and processes to use it are not in place.

Vanguard News