Former Colombia footballer Jorge Bolano dies after collapsing at party

Former Colombian international midfielder, Jorge Eladio Bolaño, has passed away at the age of 47.

His death was confirmed by local media on Sunday.

According to reports from El Tiempo, a leading Bogota-based newspaper, Bolaño suffered a fatal heart attack while attending a relative’s birthday celebration.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby clinic in the city of Cúcuta but sadly did not survive.

Bolaño, remembered for his time in European football with clubs such as Parma, Modena, Lecce, and Sampdoria, also had a distinguished international career.

He earned 36 caps for the Colombian national team and was part of the squad that represented the country at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

In an official statement, the Colombian Football Federation expressed deep sorrow over his passing:

“With deep sorrow, we express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Jorge Eladio Bolaño Correa, former Colombian Men’s National Team player, professional soccer player, and coach, who passed away this Sunday, April 6, in the city of Cúcuta.

Bolaño’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired him. His legacy as a footballer and coach will live on in the memory of Colombian sport.”

Bolaño’s contributions on and off the pitch have left a lasting impact on Colombian football. He is remembered not only for his skill and dedication as a player but also for his passion and commitment to nurturing the game in his home country.

Vanguard News