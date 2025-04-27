Flood-Free: Lagos Govt demolishes 1,141 illegal structures along drainage Right-of-Way

Governor Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has revealed that, as part of its commitment to achieving a flood-free city, 1,141 illegal structures were removed over the past year to restore Drainage Right-of-Ways (RoW) across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held over the weekend at Alausa, Ikeja, as part of activities marking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second-year anniversary.

Wahab noted that restoration works included major drainage systems such as System 40 & 40a at Alaba International Market Channel and Franklas Channel (3.5 km), System 34B Aiyetoro/Iteku/Ishasi Drainage Channel in Ojo LGA (3.0 km), and System 131 Odo Iraye Channel in Epe LGA (2.5 km), among others.

According to him, from 2023 to date, 12 primary drainage channels covering a total of 32.5 kilometers have been restored, while 84 secondary channels totaling 96 kilometers were restored in 2024. Four additional primary channels have been proposed for restoration in 2025.

Wahab highlighted the state’s efforts to address tidal effects, including the construction of a state-of-the-art pumping station at Ilubirin, Lagos Island — the first of its kind in Africa. The station is designed to pump stormwater from Lagos Island into the lagoon via an elevated channel upon completion of the ongoing Lagos Island Drainage Regeneration Project.

The commissioner stated that construction work is underway to deflood the entire Lagos Island, benefiting areas like Oroyinyin, Idumagbo, Binuyo, Aroloya, Epe, and Ojo-Giwa.

“During the year under review, we issued 1,674 abatement notices and conducted 4,955 monitoring visits for various environmental infractions, resulting in the sealing of 171 premises for non-compliance after being served,” Wahab said.

Common infractions included the stacking of building materials on roads and drainage channels, indiscriminate mixing of building materials on public roads, lack of toilet facilities in residential buildings leading to open urination and defecation, and indiscriminate waste disposal.

Wahab also disclosed that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) undertook compliance enforcement actions against non-compliant facilities, receiving 872 complaints — 610 of which were noise-related. Of these, 129 cases were resolved, 320 cases were concluded with appreciation letters from complainants, while 26 cases remain under investigation.

He added that LASEPA monitored 140 hospitality establishments, including supermarkets, nightclubs, and bakeries, to ensure compliance with the 2017 Lagos State environmental laws on safety and cleanliness.

Regarding wastewater management, Wahab said the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LASWAMO) intensified enforcement to combat illegal discharge and mismanagement. During the review period, LASWAMO inspected 2,315 facilities, served 1,005 abatement notices, secured compliance from 1,091 facilities, and carried out enforcement actions on 208 facilities.

Additionally, LASWAMO deployed three Modular Septage Pre-Treatment Plants (MSPPs) to efficiently treat fecal sludge before discharge into the Odo Iya Alaro water body.

“We will continue advocacy campaigns to encourage compliance, but enforcement actions will persist where necessary,” Wahab warned.

Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, urged residents to support government efforts to make Lagos a safe, clean, flood-free, and sustainable city.

Dignitaries present at the briefing included Permanent Secretaries Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen (Office of Environmental Services), Engr. Mahamood Adegbite (Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources), Mr. Olumide Sogunle (Information and Strategy), Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, along with heads of agencies and ministry directors.