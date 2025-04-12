Flood alert: Lagos is prepared, Commissioner Wahab assures

*Allays Island residents fears

*Inspects on-going regeneration project

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness and capacity to contain the effects of the predicted heavy rainfall, assuring that necessary steps have been taken and that the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) is empowered to work throughout the year.

The state government also allayed the fears of residents on the island regarding the recent flooding, assuring them that measures are in place to effectively manage the floods.

Speaking to newsmen after assessing the progress of the Lagos Island regeneration project, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that once the urban regeneration project is completed, it will address the perennial flooding issues in Adeniji, Oroyinyin, Idumagbo, Ojo Giwa, Jankara, Arolia, and surrounding areas.

Wahab referred to the recent prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) of heavy rainfall across several states, including Lagos, with the potential for floods. He assured that the state is prepared and has empowered the EFAG team to work year-round.

According to him, “The ongoing urban regeneration construction work is causing some inconvenience for Lagos Island residents, and we apologize for that. We can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs. This inconvenience is temporary, as we aim to provide a permanent solution to what has been a long-standing issue on Lagos Island.”

Wahab mentioned that the governor and a team from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Works had visited Lagos and surrounding areas to assess the progress of the project, adding that the team is pleased with the pace at which the work is progressing.

“Thankfully, the governor has awarded the regeneration of Lagos Island. We are committed to regenerating the entire island with urban planning, drainage improvements, and road infrastructure. This morning, we came to check on the activities of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), and we are satisfied with the work done so far.

“They are taking a new approach by raising the height of the roads and constructing drainage systems. You can see the quality of the work being done.”

He noted that the government has set up a temporary pumping station at the Adeniji Adele underbridge to manage stormwater in Aroloya Street, Ojo Giwa, Binuyo, Oroyinyin, and other areas on Lagos Island, following severe flooding caused by ongoing construction. He explained that the pumping station would allow construction work to proceed without disruption in other parts of the area.

“The urban regeneration project will be completed in phases, with timelines of nine, fifteen, eighteen, and twenty-four months. So within a maximum of two years, the project will be completed.” The commissioner instructed the removal of illegal shanties constructed on the drainage channel of King Ado High School on Ojo Giwa and ordered the sealing of a building under construction on Idi Oluwo for dumping construction materials in the drainage channel.

He reiterated that the ministry would continue to ramp up its advocacy campaign against Styrofoam, adding that there would be no reversal on the ban of single-use plastics.

“We are committed to advocacy, but we will also enforce and sanction those who refuse to comply,” he stated.

“We urge our citizens to refrain from the harmful practice of dumping waste on roads, medians, drainages, and open spaces, as this behavior poses significant health risks beyond flooding.” Wahab recalled that the Federal Government recently issued a statement warning about potential flooding in several states, assuring that Lagos State is prepared and that the EFAG team is ready to work year-round. “Lagos State is prepared, and this flooding is an annual occurrence. Nature will take its course from April to later in the year. Over the past few months, we have been upgrading our infrastructure and working around the clock at the ministry.”

market, which was sealed on Thursday, had reopened a few hours ago after the government observed improved compliance. “The market is the first point of contact for many people. Once the cleaning is done, we will reopen it. We unsealed the perishable market because they worked overnight, and we noted their level of compliance.”

“I want to reiterate that these markets have been served abatement notices multiple times and have not complied. People cannot continue to be recalcitrant, forgetting that the government will enforce these measures. We had to intervene and insisted that they do the right thing by cleaning up the market.”

“LAWMA is doing a lot; they are intervening where private sector operators are challenged. You saw LAWMA trucks this morning clearing waste from the market,” Wahab said.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretaries from the Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Tajudeen; the Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; the Office of Infrastructure, Engr. Lateef Shomide; MD LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegeshin; LASWMO GM, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi; KAI Corps Marshall, Major Olatubosun Cole (Rtd); and other directors from the Ministry and its agencies.

Places visited included Ojo Giwa, Binuyo, Aroloya, Okoya Street, Dosumu, Oroyinyin Upstream, Odi-Oluwo, and the Adeniji Adele underbridge.